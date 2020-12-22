Mayor says a 2021 bond referendum could help Greensboro tackle housing, public safety issues

GREENSBORO — A possible bond referendum for the November 2021 election could help the city tackle affordable housing and public safety issues, Mayor Nancy Vaughan says.
The city is setting priorities for the possible referendum that include community meetings and potential City Council deadlines for the referendum to be drawn up and scheduled. The amount of the potential bond remains unclear; the city will have to determine how much it can afford during the budgeting process.
The city staff and council must first get a wish list of bond money priorities from the community through meetings that could begin not long after 2021 begins, Vaughan said.
"My top two priorities are housing and public safety," she said, "and anything that the City Council considers important. We should do it through that lens.
"Ultimately, once the new year is here, we're going to have to convene stakeholders from throughout the community to get their input on any or all bonds," she said.
The city should gather the public's ideas and priorities before May, when the City Council would need to start writing a formal bond proposal that would be put to a vote in November, according to the city schedule.
Vaughan's top priorities are:
• Money for public-private partnerships with developers who could build affordable housing for the poorest residents who make below 30% of the city's median household income of roughly $45,000 a year for an individual.
• Money for permanent supportive housing, a type of low-income housing that assists tenants with medical, mental health and other needs that might stand in the way of remaining in a traditional apartment.
• Equipment and tools for the police department to combat the record homicide rate the city is facing. While bond money can't be used for ongoing expenses for staff, it can be used for capital improvements like surveillance cameras and gunshot-detection technology that helps police pinpoint with greater accuracy where gunfire has occurred.
In addition, Vaughan said, she'd like to see a portion of any bond money go to public parks and recreation.
"Our parks and recreation benefit the entire community and their programs can assist people living in poverty and can also be a way of growing relationships between public safety and the community," Vaughan said.
City Council has already endorsed an ambitious report written by a housing consultant that predicts Greensboro faces a shortage of 11,000 affordable-housing units needed for low-income residents by 2030. And those numbers were calculated before the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to high unemployment and the greater potential for homelessness.
The consultant who wrote the plan suggested the city spend $50 million over 10 years to help residents in some neighborhoods upgrade the homes that they own and find ways to join with developers so they can afford to build affordable housing.
"The consultant used the number $50 million," Vaughan said, "but we as a community may want to accelerate that or spend more money focusing on low-income or extremely low-income housing."
The biggest challenge, she said, is getting help for developers who would not be able to break even if they built apartments and rented them at rates that low-income people could afford.
The city's timeline, drawn up by City Manager David Parrish and sent out to council members this week, suggests they begin formal bond discussions in May or June, hold public hearings in August and adopt the language that would be used on the ballot in November.
City Councilman Justin Outling, who announced last week that he plans to run for mayor next year, said before bonds are presented as the ultimate tool to accomplish the city's goal, elected leaders need to do everything they can to recruit help from nonprofits and other community groups that might have an interest in solving long-term problems.
He stresses that bonds are a way for the city to borrow money and, like any loan, the city must find a way to pay back the debt, which often leads to raising taxes.
Before the city begins promoting a bond, Outling said, leaders need to be "transparent" that they may have to raise taxes to pay for it and he does not believe the mayor and other council members have proven that they are serious about finding more money in the city budget and other sources of income.
For example, he said, City Council last year rejected a U.S. Justice Department grant of $250,000 for police needs because they were concerned it would require the city to turn over information about illegal immigrants to federal immigration authorities. And in July, council approved an $80,000 economic-development grant to a developer who is opening a bowling alley downtown.
If the city can reject money from the federal government and give money to a developer who, as he put it, wanted to put in better landscaping on his property, then it can find more creative ways to come up with money than a bond issue that could raise taxes.
First, Outling said, the city needs to talk to groups like the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro and other groups that have millions to grant to community-development goals. After those options are exhausted, he said, the city should pursue bonds and be very clear to the public that they could lead to a tax increase, which may be a hardship for some taxpayers.
"Even if you choose to do a tax increase," Outling said, "we should be working with partners so that we could do the biggest thing possible so we can accomplish our goals."
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.