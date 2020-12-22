Mayor says a 2021 bond referendum could help Greensboro tackle housing, public safety issues

Before the city begins promoting a bond, Outling said, leaders need to be "transparent" that they may have to raise taxes to pay for it and he does not believe the mayor and other council members have proven that they are serious about finding more money in the city budget and other sources of income.

For example, he said, City Council last year rejected a U.S. Justice Department grant of $250,000 for police needs because they were concerned it would require the city to turn over information about illegal immigrants to federal immigration authorities. And in July, council approved an $80,000 economic-development grant to a developer who is opening a bowling alley downtown.

If the city can reject money from the federal government and give money to a developer who, as he put it, wanted to put in better landscaping on his property, then it can find more creative ways to come up with money than a bond issue that could raise taxes.

First, Outling said, the city needs to talk to groups like the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro and other groups that have millions to grant to community-development goals. After those options are exhausted, he said, the city should pursue bonds and be very clear to the public that they could lead to a tax increase, which may be a hardship for some taxpayers.

"Even if you choose to do a tax increase," Outling said, "we should be working with partners so that we could do the biggest thing possible so we can accomplish our goals."

