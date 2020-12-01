Mayor says city is working through complicated issues to settle Marcus Smith lawsuit

GREENSBORO — Mayor Nancy Vaughan said Tuesday that Greensboro is working to come to a settlement in the lawsuit over the death of a homeless man in police custody more than two years ago.
But the case is complicated because the mothers of three of Smith's children have asked to be included in the lawsuit by Smith's parents, George and Mary Smith. And until the legal case of whether to include the children is resolved, the city cannot settle the lawsuit, Vaughan said Tuesday during the City Council's business meeting.
“We are committed to a fair and reasonable universal settlement and that includes the parents and the children," Vaughan said.
Council members have remained largely silent on the case since it was brought by the family in 2019.
Marcus Smith died after police tied his hands to his feet behind him while he was lying face down on a street on Sept. 8, 2018. Smith had become agitated while having a mental health crisis when he asked for aid from police who were working on Church Street downtown after a festival. Smith agreed to sit in a patrol car before being taken to a hospital, but he became agitated and when police opened the door, they placed him on the ground.
After Smith's hands and feet were bound, he became quiet within several minutes and stopped breathing. Police said he was pronounced dead after he was taken to a hospital.
Smith's parents have sued the city, Guilford County, eight police officers and two EMS workers seeking compensation for wrongful death.
Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy, who is also the director of the Interactive Resource Center shelter for the homeless, said she thinks of Smith every day because she knew him well. And she said she is committed to including Smith's children in any settlement that the city makes.
Council members addressed the issue after several people brought up Smith during the open public comments period of the meeting.
In addition to a variety of speakers who regularly comment on the Smith case, a former county commissioner spoke and arguably raised the profile of the case.
Margaret Arbuckle, a prominent educator and former Guilford County commissioner, said after several council members spoke that "the purpose of my being here is to urge you to step up and make a decision … to solve this horrific problem that our city has. Marcus Smith’s death is Greensboro's George Floyd."
Speakers told the council that the city could settle the case without the aid of expensive lawyers that are currently working for the city.
The Rev. Nelson Johnson, a civil rights activist, said the city could work with the community for a settlement with Smith's family.
"If that is possible, I will give my 100% dedication to that process," Kennedy said.
Johnson replied, "bring along four or five council members with you and we’ll work it out."
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.
