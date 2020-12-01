Mayor says city is working through complicated issues to settle Marcus Smith lawsuit

GREENSBORO — Mayor Nancy Vaughan said Tuesday that Greensboro is working to come to a settlement in the lawsuit over the death of a homeless man in police custody more than two years ago.

But the case is complicated because the mothers of three of Smith's children have asked to be included in the lawsuit by Smith's parents, George and Mary Smith. And until the legal case of whether to include the children is resolved, the city cannot settle the lawsuit, Vaughan said Tuesday during the City Council's business meeting.

“We are committed to a fair and reasonable universal settlement and that includes the parents and the children," Vaughan said.

Council members have remained largely silent on the case since it was brought by the family in 2019.

Marcus Smith died after police tied his hands to his feet behind him while he was lying face down on a street on Sept. 8, 2018. Smith had become agitated while having a mental health crisis when he asked for aid from police who were working on Church Street downtown after a festival. Smith agreed to sit in a patrol car before being taken to a hospital, but he became agitated and when police opened the door, they placed him on the ground.