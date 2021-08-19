Michelle Kennedy named as Greensboro's director of Neighborhood Development Department

According to a news release, all completed applications will be reviewed by council members and each applicant may make a "brief presentation" during a special meeting on Sept. 14, after which a candidate will be selected to fill the seat.

Interim City Manager Chris Wilson said in a news release that Kennedy is "assuming this role at a critical time. Her community connections, depth of knowledge and experience will move the city closer to achieving its housing goals. She's a nationally-recognized leader, touting more than a decade of experience managing nonprofits with budgets ranging from $1 million to $12 million."

Kennedy's resignation at IRC is effective September 8, when its associate director, Kristina Singleton, will transition to the role of executive director, according to a news release sent out by the IRC.

“We are going to miss Michelle at the IRC and we are so lucky to have had her as our Executive Director”, Jim King, chair of the IRC board, said in the release. “Michelle has created a strong organization and community, with a good financial position and an amazing staff. She has positioned the IRC for a smooth transition, which is important as we continue our work with our community members."