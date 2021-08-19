Michelle Kennedy named as Greensboro's director of Neighborhood Development Department

GREENSBORO — Former City Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy has been named as the city's new Neighborhood Development Department director, effective Sept. 16.
Kennedy resigned from City Council on Tuesday through an email she sent to members. Mayor Nancy Vaughan read the statement at the beginning of the meeting, which Kennedy did not attend.
She and other city leaders declined to say at the time why she resigned or what her next steps would be.
Kennedy also is stepping down as director of the Interactive Resource Center, a homeless shelter that also advocates for affordable housing. She has been an activist for affordable housing initiatives during her career as a nonprofit leader and one-term council member.
The city said she was chosen from a pool of candidates "selected from a national search and extensive interview process conducted by an executive recruitment firm. The candidate evaluation concluded Kennedy's background makes her the ideal candidate to lead the city's housing initiatives."
The Greensboro City Council has named affordable housing as one of its top priorities and is considering putting a proposal for $30 million in housing bonds on the ballot in the spring.
The city said earlier today that City Council will begin Friday accepting online applications for the at-large seat left vacant when Kennedy resigned.
According to a news release, all completed applications will be reviewed by council members and each applicant may make a "brief presentation" during a special meeting on Sept. 14, after which a candidate will be selected to fill the seat.
Interim City Manager Chris Wilson said in a news release that Kennedy is "assuming this role at a critical time. Her community connections, depth of knowledge and experience will move the city closer to achieving its housing goals. She's a nationally-recognized leader, touting more than a decade of experience managing nonprofits with budgets ranging from $1 million to $12 million."
Kennedy's resignation at IRC is effective September 8, when its associate director, Kristina Singleton, will transition to the role of executive director, according to a news release sent out by the IRC.
“We are going to miss Michelle at the IRC and we are so lucky to have had her as our Executive Director”, Jim King, chair of the IRC board, said in the release. “Michelle has created a strong organization and community, with a good financial position and an amazing staff. She has positioned the IRC for a smooth transition, which is important as we continue our work with our community members."
In the IRC release, Kennedy said: “It has been such an honor to have led the IRC for the last seven years. While I am excited for my next adventure, the IRC will always remain close to my heart.
“I’m proud of all that we have accomplished as an organization and as an IRC community," she said. "I’m especially pleased that the board has chosen Kristina to carry on with the legacy I leave behind. Her vision, commitment and experience are exactly what the IRC needs for the next phase of this work.”
