Mold testing, remediation continues at Guilford County jail in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Testing for mold in inmate housing areas at the county jail in Greensboro is continuing, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office announced Aug. 5 that mold was detected in some areas of the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro.

As of Wednesday, 14 housing units on the third and fifth floors had been tested for mold, according to a news release issued Friday afternoon. Testing of two other units was scheduled to be completed next week.

The county hired Environmental Solutions Group to assess the areas for mold, the sheriff's office said.

The company performed indoor air quality measurements, moisture meter readings and collected air samples and drywall swab samples for microbial laboratory analysis. It also conducted visual checks for potential air quality and moisture intrusion issues, the sheriff's office said in the release.

The sheriff's office received written air quality reports with test results, observations, recommendations and photographs from the first nine housing units that were tested. It did not include the 16- to 28-page reports in the release, or provide a summary of their results, but said the reports could be obtained via the county’s public records request system at guilfordcountync.nextrequest.com.

The county was still awaiting results for the remaining housing units at the jail.

Sasser Cos. has completed cleaning housing unit 3D, according to the release. A Sasser subcontractor also cleaned the HVAC ductwork above the ceiling tiles in this unit and a temporary ceiling is in place until ceiling tiles damaged by mold can be replaced, the county said.

Retesting of that unit confirmed the mold remediation was successful.

The county is relocating jail inmates from the most affected units to another housing area while the vacated units are cleaned. All the affected units will be retested after remediation to ensure the mold is gone, the sheriff's office said.