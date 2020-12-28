More stimulus, unemployment money heading to NC. What does that mean for you?

After days of delay, President Trump signed a stimulus bill into law that will put $600 relief payments into most North Carolina residents' pockets. While the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday voted to increase those payments to $2,000, it is unclear whether the Republican-controlled Senate will follow suit the closing days of the current Congress.

The bill signed Sunday by Trump also adds an additional $300 in unemployment benefits. In North Carolina, the nearly 400,000 people currently receiving unemployment benefits will receive the boost, adding up to an additional $116 million distributed across the state per week, according to the North Carolina Justice Center.

Distribution of the funds was supposed to begin this week, but after Trump's delayed signature, it is unclear whether the payments will be delayed until next week. That would effectively reduce the number of available weeks of the extra $300 from 11 to 10.

Q. How much will I get?