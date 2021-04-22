More than one-third of Guilford residents vaccinated against COVID-19, officials say

He recommended that anyone exhibiting symptoms that align with the disease get tested just in case.

“The last thing we want you to do is make the assumption that it’s just allergies and then you’re going around and spreading it to your loved ones,” Campbell said.

People who have had close contact with someone with the coronavirus also should get tested after five days of the exposure, Campbell said.

Local officials also said the recent spring break holiday doesn’t appear to have greatly affected the local spread of the coronavirus.

“We did see a little bit of an increase in the number of cases over the last three to four weeks,” Vann said. “However, that change has not been dramatic.”

The county has had about 100 to 120 new cases each day since early March.

The county also adopted new guidelines regarding quarantine. The quarantine period is now 10 days from the last exposure to COVID-19 if the person has no symptoms, Vann said. That period can drop to seven days if there is a negative COVID-19 test result on the fifth day of quarantine.