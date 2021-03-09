N.C. under-counting COVID-19 deaths among workplace fatalities, worker advocates say

Hunter Ogletree, director of the Western North Carolina Workers Center, said the number appears especially low considering the labor department received 4,842 complaints from workers regarding COVID-19 in 2020.

“One of the excuses that’s been given by DOL, by the governor’s office, is that it’s hard to pinpoint a COVID exposure to the workplace, which I think is just an excuse not to do that,” Ogletree said.

Derek Burleson, a spokesperson for Tyson Foods, where NCDOL reported three worker deaths due to COVID-19, declined to comment on whether the numbers may be an undercount but said the company has invested more than half a billion dollars nationwide in protective measures, including temperature scanners, social distance monitors and random testing.

According to Sarah Little, of the North American Meat Institute, such COVID-19 protections across the meat and poultry industry have reduced the average new daily case rate for meat and poultry workers by 95% since May.

Clermont Ripley, co-director of the Workers’ Rights Project of the N.C. Justice Center, said she too thinks the number “has to be an undercount.” But at the same time, she was surprised by how high it was, after the labor department repeatedly downplayed the threat of COVID-19 in the workplace last year.