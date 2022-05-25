Nasha McCray named new assistant city manager for Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Nasha McCray, Greensboro's director of Parks and Recreation, has a new title: assistant city manager.

The city announced her selection in a news release Wednesday, after a nationwide search. Greensboro spokeswoman Carla Banks said McCray's salary would not be available until she starts her new position on July 1.

McCray has served as the Parks and Recreation director since January 2018 and will continue those duties until the position is filled, the release said.

McCray will oversee the Community Services departments of Creative Greensboro, Human Rights, Libraries & Museums, Neighborhood Development, Workforce Development and Parks and Recreation.

“This is an exciting time to join the executive team as the City embarks on a host of projects aimed at taking Greensboro to the next level,” McCray said in the release. “Working with the visionary leaders of the Community Services team will present endless opportunities to meet the needs of all residents placing an emphasis on providing an equitable quality of life.”

McCray has been with the city since October 2009 and previously served as the deputy director of Parks and Recreation from 2015 to 2018. She began her career as a planner and redevelopment project manager for the city of West Palm Beach, Florida.

McCray later served as a senior planner in Jacksonville, North Carolina, the release said. She is credited with developing Jacksonville's first neighborhood and area planning program, spearheading the adoption of the downtown urban design guidelines and managing its growth management plan, according to the release.

The city said McCray was instrumental in the development of the Parks and Recreation Department’s award-winning Plan2Play Master Plan, the Battleground Parks District, the Windsor-Chavis-Nocho Community Complex and LeBauer Park, as well as multi-million dollar Parks and Recreation bond packages in 2016 and 2022.

McCray has a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Central Florida, the release said.