GREENSBORO — After she totals it up, Patricia Bandy figures she probably lost more than $40,000 when she agreed to take about $900 from MV Realty in 2021.

“I should have ran for the hills when someone offered me free money and it was stupid that I fell for 900 measly dollars,” Bandy said. “It has cost us so much money in the long run.”

NEED HELP? People who believe they have been treated unlawfully by MV Realty can file a consumer complaint at www.ncdoj.gov/complaint or call 877-566-7226.

Bandy is among the more than 2,000 people statewide and about 300 in Guilford and Forsyth counties who signed up for the Florida company’s “Homeowner Benefit Program.”

The state has filed a lawsuit against MV Realty, saying it deceived people into allowing liens to be placed on their homes and forcing them to pay 10 times or more the money they received to get the liens canceled.

A spokesman for MV Realty says the agreement “fully complies with the law and benefits consumers who receive a cash incentive to select MV Realty as their listing agent.”

The company also disputes the term “lien” when referring to a memorandum that is attached to property titles informing third parties of the contract’s existence.

'Quick cash' offer to North Carolina homeowners wasn't exactly what it seemed Those who signed up often did not know they were locking themselves into a 40-year agreement, a lien on their home and a penalty of 3% of the home's value if another real estate firm or the owner handled the sale.

“It doesn’t affect or cloud the title,” a company spokesman said in an email, directly contradicting the stance of Attorney General Josh Stein and Guilford County Register of Deeds Jeff Thigpen.

“Call it what you want,” Thigpen said, “but they are effectively doing the same thing that you do if you had a lien on somebody’s property.”

Under the “Homeowner Benefit Program,” people are paid between $300 and $5,000 in exchange for signing an agreement giving MV Realty exclusive rights to sell their home if they put it up for sale.

However, many of those who signed the document didn’t know it was a 40-year agreement that even survives their death — nor that they would have a lien placed on their home. Consumers were not given a chance to review the extensive document prior to signing it, and many didn’t get a copy until after the three-day cancellation period, according to the lawsuit.

Bennie Davis of Greensboro said she was misled. “There was nothing about ‘I’m going to put a lien on your house.’ There was nothing about the 40 years,” said Davis, 49. “(A company representative) guaranteed to me there was no catch to this program.”

Davis said she was initially promised about $1,144 for signing up, but that the company dropped it to $936 once the notary arrived at her home on Nokota Place.

“At the time, because of COVID and my husband wasn’t working, we felt like we really didn’t have a choice in the matter,” she explained. “Because we had to pay our bills.”

Anthony Bradley, a 63-year-old Army veteran, said the company mailed him a brochure promising $400. “They wanted to be your (real estate agent). That’s the impression that they gave me.”

Bradley said he had no interest in selling his home, but the company called him “every other day” and he needed the money. “It was right around COVID time, you know, I was lacking … that $400 would help on my bills.”

The state’s lawsuit indicates that MV Realty’s marketing used language that misleadingly suggested the funds were related to the government’s pandemic relief money. “For instance, MV Realty has described the incentive payment as a ‘stimulus’ or ‘benefit funds,’ the lawsuit says.

Bradley said the first check “didn’t go through,” but the company issued him another one that he cashed.

Bradley said he wants to leave his home to his children. “It will be something for my kids. If anything happened to me, they will have a place to stay,” he said.

However, his heirs could be responsible for paying thousands of dollars if the property were titled in their name.

An exhibit in the state’s lawsuit shows MV Realty sued the administrator of a Wake County estate in 2021 where the deceased owner had signed the Homeowner Benefit Agreement. The administrator had refused to use the company when transferring the title.

The company sought 3% of the fair market value of the property, plus court-related fees, because it said transferring the title triggered the document’s early termination fee.

And even when consumers tried to use the company to sell their home, the state’s lawsuit also says MV Realty agents failed to provide basic services.

Bandy says that’s what she experienced when she tried to sell her Rural Hall home in 2022. She said it took three days to get a person at the company on the phone to begin the process.

Meanwhile, Bandy said she found a farm near Midway in Forsyth County. She put down $10,000 in earnest money and had three months to close on the property.

“So I started messaging this lady like, ‘Hey, we need to get the house listed. What do I need to do?’” Bandy said.

She said the agent kept telling her she would put the listing up, but then wouldn’t follow through.

“I was sitting at my wit’s end,” Bandy recalled. “She still had not come out (to the house). She had not sent anybody to do measurements or photos or anything.

“What she kept doing was just putting me off. And I was starting to sweat because we were coming up on two weeks out of that three months. I mean, it takes more than a couple of weeks to sell a house usually.”

So Bandy emailed the agent and the agent’s boss and told them she was canceling the contract because the agent wasn’t doing her job.

Two hours later, the agent’s boss listed Bandy’s house on the Multiple Listing Network (MLS) with incorrect information and a photo Bandy had sent the agent to show her what the house looked like.

“That’s the picture that they used. It’s got my car in it with my license plate, with my dad’s car and his license plate. I mean, it’s totally unprofessional,” Bandy said.

And because the property already was listed by MV Realty, Bandy said her new real estate agent couldn’t list it. She had to hire an attorney and contact the North Carolina Real Estate Commission before she got MV Realty to take down the listing.

“They wasted … about a month of my time that I had available to sell my house with all of this crap,” Bandy said.

In an email Friday, MV Property said when Bandy contacted them about selling the home, it was not ready to sell and “was being prepped for sale.”

The company said it posted the listing on the MLS “at the direction of the customer. … That same day the customer said she was no longer happy with the service of the MV (real estate agent).”

The next day, MV Realty said, it offered to connect Bandy with a different real estate agent, but she refused. The company also said it connected her with a buyer that purchased the home — an online company called Opendoor, known for making quick, cash offers.

Bandy laughed when asked about this. “They didn’t do me any favors,” she said. While MV Realty did send her an email about an offer from Opendoor, her second real estate agent had already contacted the company directly.

After she canceled MV Realty’s services, Bandy said the company filed a “lis pendens” on her home. It’s an official notice that a lawsuit involving a claim on a property has been filed and warns potential buyers they could be bound by any adverse judgment.

To get that canceled, Bandy said she had to pay the company almost $13,000 as an early termination fee.

She believes she might have gotten $30,000 more for her property had it been listed when she originally requested it.

“I got put in a position to where I had to take the first offer that came along and I lost out on quite a bit of money,” she said. “They put me in such a time crunch.

“MV Realty’s main defense is you signed a contract. You’re supposed to use them. I did try to use them and look what happened.”

Bandy and others may get relief if the state prevails in its lawsuit.

Along with preliminary and permanent injunctions against MV Realty, the suit seeks restitution for consumers, cancellation of the contracts and any related lis pendens, as well as dismissal of lawsuits the company filed against homeowners over the agreements.

And the lawsuit isn’t the only pressure being put on MV Realty.

N.C. House Bill 422 and N.C. Senate Bill 344 have been filed in the General Assembly to prohibit unfair real estate service agreements on residential mortgages.

Meanwhile, Davis just wants company officials to “correct their wrong.”

“I have a lien against my home that I done worked so hard for all my life,” Davis said. “And I don’t think that’s fair.”