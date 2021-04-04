NC Education Lottery celebrates 15 years. Here's how some of that money was spent in Guilford County.

The NC Education Lottery celebrated its 15-year anniversary last Tuesday, touting that it’s raised $8 billion for education. And while the percentage of proceeds devoted to education has fallen from 35% to about 30%, the lottery still provides on average $2 million a day for education. Here’s a look at some other facts from state officials about the lottery.

Guilford County Schools has received a cumulative total of $363,541,560 from the lottery. In fiscal year 2020, the district received $32,021,414. That breakdown includes:

• Non-instructional support: $17,845,936

• School construction: $5,247,990

• PreK programs: $5,214,324

• College scholarships: $1,575,794

• College student grants: $1,008,849

• Transportation costs: $1,128,521

About 95 cents of every dollar spent on a lottery ticket goes toward prizes, education or retail sales commission.

The most popular games are instant games with a total of 762 different scratch-off tickets so far.