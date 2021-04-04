 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NC Education Lottery celebrates 15 years. Here's how some of that money was spent in Guilford County.
0 comments

NC Education Lottery celebrates 15 years. Here's how some of that money was spent in Guilford County.

{{featured_button_text}}

Although popular today, North Carolina's lottery was controversial and nearly wasn't passed by the General Assembly.

The NC Education Lottery celebrated its 15-year anniversary last Tuesday, touting that it’s raised $8 billion for education. And while the percentage of proceeds devoted to education has fallen from 35% to about 30%, the lottery still provides on average $2 million a day for education. Here’s a look at some other facts from state officials about the lottery.

Guilford County Schools has received a cumulative total of $363,541,560 from the lottery. In fiscal year 2020, the district received $32,021,414. That breakdown includes:

• Non-instructional support: $17,845,936

• School construction: $5,247,990

• PreK programs: $5,214,324

• College scholarships: $1,575,794

• College student grants: $1,008,849

• Transportation costs: $1,128,521

About 95 cents of every dollar spent on a lottery ticket goes toward prizes, education or retail sales commission.

The most popular games are instant games with a total of 762 different scratch-off tickets so far.

Total prizes won equal an estimated $18 billion, including seven Powerball or Mega Million jackpot wins ranging from $12 million to $344.6 million.

Annual revenues from the lottery total $3 billion

If 100% of lottery revenue went to schools, it would only cover about 19% of the state's total budget for K-12 public schools.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Capitol Police officer killed after suspect rams car into barrier

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News