NC Education Lottery celebrates 15 years. Here's how some of that money was spent in Guilford County.

The NC Education Lottery celebrated its 15-year anniversary last Tuesday, touting that it’s raised $8 billion for education. And while the percentage of proceeds devoted to education has fallen from 35% to about 30%, the lottery still provides on average $2 million a day for education. Here’s a look at some other facts from state officials about the lottery.
Guilford County Schools has received a cumulative total of $363,541,560 from the lottery. In fiscal year 2020, the district received $32,021,414. That breakdown includes:
• Non-instructional support: $17,845,936
• School construction: $5,247,990
• PreK programs: $5,214,324
• College scholarships: $1,575,794
• College student grants: $1,008,849
• Transportation costs: $1,128,521
About 95 cents of every dollar spent on a lottery ticket goes toward prizes, education or retail sales commission.
The most popular games are instant games with a total of 762 different scratch-off tickets so far.
Total prizes won equal an estimated $18 billion, including seven Powerball or Mega Million jackpot wins ranging from $12 million to $344.6 million.