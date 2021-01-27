NC Gov. Cooper extends curfew, other restrictions meant to curb spread of COVID-19

RALEIGH — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday that restrictions on businesses and gatherings designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus will be extended again, as will a moratorium on evictions for people who can't pay their rent because of the pandemic.

Cooper, who announced the extension at a press conference Wednesday afternoon, said while the rise in coronavirus cases in the state has leveled off, the numbers are still too high.

"The virus is still raging through our communities," he said.

The restrictions extended Wednesday have been in effect since Oct. 2 under Phase Three of the governor's three-phased plan to reopen the economy during the pandemic. The latest version of the Phase Three rules was set to expire at 5 p.m. Friday and now won't expire until Feb. 28.

Meanwhile, Cooper also extended an executive order that allows bars and restaurants to sell cocktails to go. That order, in effect starting Dec. 21, has now been extended until March 31.

"Those businesses that have indoor entertainment, indoor dining, where people have to take off their mask, those are the places that have really been hit hard by this virus," Cooper said. "We want to make sure that they have additional income during this period of time."