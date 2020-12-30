 Skip to main content
Nearly 2 months after the election, Mary Beth Murphy sworn in as newest Guilford County commissioner
Nearly 2 months after the election, Mary Beth Murphy sworn in as newest Guilford County commissioner

GREENSBORO — Nearly two months after winning the District 4 seat on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, Mary Beth Murphy was sworn in to office Wednesday morning.

Murphy beat incumbent Commissioner Alan Branson by what ended up being 72 votes during the Nov. 3 election. However, Branson challenged the results up until last week, when he conceded.

"It feels really good to be at this point now," Murphy said by telephone Wednesday afternoon. "I'm so, so honored to serve the people of Guilford County."

Family members joined her for the ceremony in the commissioners’ chambers on the second floor of the Old Guilford County Courthouse downtown. Her swearing in by Guilford County District Court Judge William Davis came weeks after fellow Democrats Carly Cooke and James Upchurch were sworn in as new commissioners on Dec. 7. The board has had two meetings since that swearing-in and organizational meeting, with Branson still on the board while his appeals of the election were pending.

Murphy's journey to this long-awaited moment, she said, has been an emotional one filled with gratitude and optimism. She said she openly cried tears of joy while watching a recorded celebratory Zoom call Wednesday that featured many of the people who worked on her campaign.

"There was such an outpouring of love and support," she said. "People feel like they have a seat at the table now."

Before entering the race many months ago, Murphy said she wanted to ensure her children — ages 7 and 14 — supported the decision.

"We had a family meeting," she said. "They have learned a lot. I appreciate their support and the sacrifices they've made and will continue to make."

She had to wait to be sworn in for nearly two months while Branson's appeals played out. He said last week that after challenging more than 400 mail-in ballots in Guilford County with appeals to the Guilford County Board of Elections and the N.C. State Board of Elections, both of which were rejected, it was time to move on.

He told the News & Record that he had to weigh the cost of pursuing legal challenges against the limits of serving as a Republican commissioner on a Democrat-dominated board. Democrats assumed a 6-3 majority after the Nov. 3 election. With Murphy now sworn in, that number expands to a 7-2 majority. It is the first time Democrats have held the majority since Republicans took control in 2012.

As a commissioner, Murphy said her top priority is addressing the pandemic and ensuring needs in the community are met — from housing to a well-coordinated vaccine rollout with partners in that effort. 

Murphy, an eighth grade social studies teacher at Western Guilford Middle School, also strongly supports investing in education and working closely with the school board to address the full scope of needs in the district. She anticipates that may require another bond package in the coming years to provide adequate funding. Voters in November approved a $300 million bond, the first such measure since 2008.

"I feel so grateful that people trust me to do that really important work," she said Wednesday.

She previously told the News & Record she plans to create a "community cabinet" of residents, business owners and community leaders in District 4 to regularly meet and talk about the district's issues. That plan, she said, is "to really be intentional about seeking input to drive the decisions that I’ll be making as a representative of this community."

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Commissioners is 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7.

