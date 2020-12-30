Nearly 2 months after the election, Mary Beth Murphy sworn in as newest Guilford County commissioner

Before entering the race many months ago, Murphy said she wanted to ensure her children — ages 7 and 14 — supported the decision.

"We had a family meeting," she said. "They have learned a lot. I appreciate their support and the sacrifices they've made and will continue to make."

She had to wait to be sworn in for nearly two months while Branson's appeals played out. He said last week that after challenging more than 400 mail-in ballots in Guilford County with appeals to the Guilford County Board of Elections and the N.C. State Board of Elections, both of which were rejected, it was time to move on.

He told the News & Record that he had to weigh the cost of pursuing legal challenges against the limits of serving as a Republican commissioner on a Democrat-dominated board. Democrats assumed a 6-3 majority after the Nov. 3 election. With Murphy now sworn in, that number expands to a 7-2 majority. It is the first time Democrats have held the majority since Republicans took control in 2012.

As a commissioner, Murphy said her top priority is addressing the pandemic and ensuring needs in the community are met — from housing to a well-coordinated vaccine rollout with partners in that effort.