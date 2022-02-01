 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Greensboro city manager to hold 'listening' sessions starting next week
New Greensboro city manager to hold 'listening' sessions starting next week

GREENSBORO — The city's new manager is lining up sessions to hear from the public in his first weeks on the job.

City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba, who started work today, will host his first “Talk with Tai: City Manager Listening Session” at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Smith Active Adult Center, 2401 Fairview St., the city said in a news release.

Jaiyeoba plans to host two listening sessions in each council district, one in the afternoon and one in the evening. There is limited capacity to attend the sessions in person. They will also be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel with viewers able to submit questions through the channel’s comments.

Face coverings are required in all city-owned facilities.

Upcoming sessions

  • 12:15 p.m. Feb. 8, Smith Active Adult Center, 2401 Fairview St.
  • Noon, Feb. 9 Central Library, 219 N. Church St.
  • Noon, Feb. 10, Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Drive.

The remaining sessions will be released as they are finalized.

Taiwo Jaiyeoba, Greensboro's new city manager

Jaiyeoba

 City of Greensboro, provided
Greensboro hires new city manager
Local

Greensboro hires new city manager

Taiwo "Tai" Jaiyeoba currently serves in a dual capacity as assistant city manager and director of the Planning, Design and Development Department in Charlotte. 

