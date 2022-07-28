New Greensboro hire will lobby on city's behalf, collaborate with community leaders

GREENSBORO — The city has hired its first intergovernmental relations manager.

LaToya Caesar-Crawford will begin Monday. The new position was included in the $688 million fiscal year 2022-23 budget adopted by the City Council in June.

Caesar-Crawford will "foster productive relationships with community stakeholders and elected officials, as well as being the liaison for federal and state lobbying efforts on behalf of the City," according to a city news release.

“Greensboro will benefit greatly from Caesar-Crawford’s ability to convene community leaders on matters of policy and decision-making, an area in which she is well-versed,” City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba said in the release. “This designation is critical to promote synergy, while aligning and advancing the City’s legislative priorities with our local partners and at the federal, state, and regional levels.”

April Albritton, assistant to the city manager, said Caesar-Crawford will collaborate with Guilford County, Guilford County Schools and local universities on shared interests. She used the use of city buses to transport students during a school bus driver shortage earlier this year as one example of this work.

"Those are kind of the projects that we just want to always make sure are top of mind and that we can work in collaboration with," Albritton said.

Caesar-Crawford said in the news release she sees this "as an opportunity to connect the exceptional work and vital resources of multiple stakeholders, while prioritizing outcomes to meet the needs of the greater good of our community.”

Caesar-Crawford previously served as the principal of Greensboro College Middle College. She was director of equity and engagement for Iredell-Statesville Schools and the director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Mooresville Graded School District. Additionally, she served the New York City Department of Education, Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools and KIPP NC, a network of public charter schools, according to the news release.

Caesar-Crawford was the founder and director of Partnership for Equity in Statesville, where she served as a liaison for the Statesville city manager, chief of police, other officials, and local faith and nonprofit leaders on initiatives regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion. Her experience also includes lobbying before the Senate on behalf of educators for the Every Student Succeeds Act. She has also served as a campaign adviser and moderator for political campaigns, both locally and nationally, the city said in the release.

Caesar-Crawford has a bachelor's degree in business administration and master's degrees in both education leadership and education from City University of New York (Bernard Baruch College and Brooklyn College), according to the release.