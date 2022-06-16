New Guilford County budget will bring property tax increase for many residents

GREENSBORO — A divided Guilford County Board of Commissioners approved an $861 million budget Thursday night that will mean higher tax bills for most property owners.

By a vote of 6-3 along party lines, the board approved the fiscal year 2022-23 budget with a tax rate of 73.05 cents per $100 of taxable value. The revenue neutral tax rate — where the board would raise the same amount of money as in fiscal year 2021-22 — would have been 59.54 cents.

For the average median home valued at $241,750, the property tax bill would increase by $418 under the current tax rate when compared with the revenue-neutral rate.

The county’s real property tax base rose by 31% as a result of the recent reappraisal process, which means most property owners will pay more because the value went up.

The approved budget includes nearly $255 million for Guilford County Schools. That figure includes a $3.2 million increase over what County Manager Michael Halford had recommended to boost supplemental pay for principals and assistant principals.

Other budget-related items include:

• $2 million to provide a 5% 401(k) benefit contribution to all non-sworn eligible county employees with no required employee matching funds. Sworn law enforcement officers were already receiving this contribution.

• $550,000 to reinstate longevity pay for employees hired after July 1, 2011.

• $360,000 for the County Attorney’s Office, including three new positions.

• A $1,000 increase in the previously approved $4,000 retention bonus program for law enforcement, detention and emergency services. The budget expands the positions eligible for this bonus in the latter two areas.

• $19.7 million for GTCC, a $1.6 million increase over fiscal year 2022 for operating and capital needs.

• $50 million for future education capital needs based on the $1.7 billion voter-approved bond referendum passed on May 17.

• $2.6 million for the county’s rainy day fund to cover unexpected emergencies.

The budget includes 51 new positions, some of which are partially or fully funded by state and federal tax dollars.

The budget also removes funding for economic development organizations and the International Civil Rights Center & Museum to ensure compliance with state law in cases where commissioners are on nonprofit boards. That funding and an additional $270,000 will go to such organizations as Cure Violence, the African American Atelier, East Greensboro Now (formerly East Market Street Development Corp.), Crimestoppers and Senior Resources of Guilford.

The board also approved spending $98,000 from the county’s $104 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to expand an eviction court clinic that supports people facing an eviction.

“I think that the people in our community have elected us to make an investment in our community and this budget absolutely does that,” said Commissioner Mary Beth Murphy, a Democrat.

Her GOP counterparts on the board disagreed.

“This budget includes the largest tax increase in the history of Guilford County at a time where many people are struggling more than ever to put gas in their vehicles, food on the table and a roof over their heads,” Republican Commissioner James Upchurch said.

Fellow Republican Commissioner Alan Perdue added: “There's a lot of things in here that could have been put off as we have to do in our personal budget sometimes."

The new fiscal year begins July 1.

In other news, the board unanimously voted to hire Andrea Leslie-Fite as the new county attorney. Leslie-Fite most recently served as Shelby's city attorney and will start Aug. 22. She will get a $225,000 annual salary and $10,000 for moving expenses.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.