New parks and recreation director named in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Phil Fleischmann has been named director of the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

Fleischmann will assume the role on Dec. 1 after a nationwide search, according to a news release from the city of Greensboro. He is returning to Greensboro after spending more than three years as the parks and recreation director for the Town of Chapel Hill. Fleischmann previously served in several leadership roles with the Greensboro parks department, including deputy director and community recreation services division manager, the city said.

“I’m excited to welcome Phil back to Greensboro," Assistant City Manager Nasha McCray. said in the release. "“Being highly skilled in the areas of leading recreation programming and facility operations, community building, partnership development, and strategic planning helped set Phil apart in this competitive hiring process.”

Fleischmann began his career in parks and recreation with the City of Greensboro in 2001. He also has held positions with the city of Raleigh and Mecklenburg County parks departments. He continues to serve as an adjunct instructor in the Department of Community and Therapeutic Recreation at UNCG, according to the release.

"I genuinely love our city and I’m eager to return and serve our community in this new capacity,” said Fleischmann. “Parks and Recreation provides tremendous value to our residents through enhancing quality of life, community building, and economic development. I look forward to continuing to work with our dedicated staff and community partners to build upon our successes and to grow our positive impact.

Fleischmann holds a master's degree in parks and recreation management from UNCG and an undergraduate degree from UNC-Chapel Hill. He is a certified park and recreation executive and has previously served on the boards of several area organizations, including the YWCA of Greensboro, Greensboro Farmers Market Inc., Greensboro Beautiful, Creative Aging Network-NC, and the UNCG School of Health and Human Sciences Alumni Leadership Council.