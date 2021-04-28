New police chief appointed in High Point

HIGH POINT — Jonathan Travis Stroud has been named High Point's new police chief, the city announced Wednesday.

Stroud, who goes by his middle name, became interim chief in August and has worked for the High Point Police Department for more than 25 years. He will assume the top law enforcement spot on Sunday, according to a news release from the city.

“Travis has demonstrated his dedication and leadership in our police department for many years,” interim City Manager Randy McCaslin said in the release.

“I am excited and humbled by the opportunity to lead the men and women of this department while working alongside the members of our community to make High Point a safe city," Stroud said in the release. "I have no doubt this will be the toughest assignment of my career, but I cannot imagine working anywhere else. I am committed to these officers and this city.”

The former assistant chief has served as a commander of several department's teams, including tactical, patrol, field training and vice and narcotics. He also has worked on major crimes deterrence and prevention, the city said previously.

City spokesman Jeron Hollis could not immediately provide Stroud's starting salary.

Stroud graduated from Andrews High School in 1990 and from Appalachian State University in 1994, the city said in the release. The High Point native joined the police department in 1995 and graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2014.