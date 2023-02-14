GREENSBORO —The public will soon have a chance to weigh in on proposed regulations for short-term rentals that could go into effect later this year.

A stakeholder group led by Mayor Nancy Vaughan met for five months, crafting potential rules dealing with short-term rentals — residences offered for short stays listed on Airbnb, Vrbo and similar vacation-rental websites.

“We are not looking at onerous regulations. We’re not looking at this as a money-making enterprise,” Vaughan said. “It is really just to make sure that they are run safely, and that the neighbors have a contact person.

“There had been a couple houses that turned into ‘party houses,’” Vaughan said, noting that a fatal shooting occurred at one short-term rental house.

Party houses occur when a house is rented for a night solely to host a large crowd of people who are looking to party.

Currently, the city applies the rules for a tourist home, also known as a bed-and-breakfast, to short-term rentals. That category was created before vacation-rental sites became popular, and it requires a special-use permit in single-family zoning districts.

The popularity of short-term rentals has resulted in an uptick in requests for the special-use permits, putting the onus on the city’s Board of Adjustments to weed through the requests.

“Our ordinance is out of date,” Planning Director Sue Schwartz said at a recent City Council work session addressing the issue.

Vaughan noted that many homeowners already are offering short-term rentals.

“We may have led the country in this because of the furniture market,” she said. “We know people for decades who have been renting their houses, short term.”

It’s a hot topic among homeowners associations and even some apartment complexes.

“We’ve had a number of complaints about people who’ve established Airbnbs, but then the homeowners association found out and went after the homeowner (under association rules),” Schwartz said.

On the flip side, the city also has seen greater interest from property owners looking to make a few bucks.

“It’s clear that we really need to come up with this consistent language so that everybody knows what those rules are,” said Mike Kirkman, the city’s planning manager. “We want the level of activity associated with that (property) to still be residential in nature.”

Under the proposed short-term rental definition, rentals would be limited to 30 days or less and could include accessory dwellings.

If the rental space is limited to a bedroom or bedrooms, it must be in the host’s primary residence, and they must be on site during the rental period.

In the case of a whole-house rental, there would be a two-night minimum stay. If the property is not the host’s primary residence, then a designated local operator would be required with contact information provided to the city. Local operators would have to be readily accessible and physically located in Guilford or a contiguous county.

“I think one of the biggest things on the short-term rental is that you have to have somebody who can respond in real time (if a problem arises),” Vaughan said.

Under the proposal, short-term rentals would be limited to residential dwellings and would be allowed in any zoning that allows residential units.

A maximum of two adults per bedroom would be allowed; people younger than 18 would not count toward this limit.

Permits for short-term rentals would have to be renewed on an annual basis and include a fee to offset costs to implement and monitor the program. The proposal does not include a specific fee amount.

Gatherings publicly announced that involve more than two times the number of people allowed in the rental would be prohibited. Exterior signage also would be banned.

The city could revoke a permit if the rules are violated.

If new regulations are adopted, all short-term rentals would have to comply within six months of the adoption date.

Those operating without a permit could face civil penalties starting at $50 and escalating up to $500 with each violation, Kirkman said.

The city would hire an outside vendor to identify and monitor short-term rentals for the city. Kirkman said there are several companies that specialize in this area. When a Greensboro listing goes up on a hosting site, the vendor would use that listing to cross-reference it with city records to determine if the city has issued a permit, he said.

City staff would still be responsible for enforcing the permit rules.

Short-term rentals that are currently legally operating within the city would be grandfathered in, Kirkman said.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing March 1 on the proposal. The commission would then recommend that the City Council approve it as presented, approve it with changes or deny it entirely.

The City Council will then hold its own public hearing on the proposal.