New Superior Court judge a familiar face in Guilford County

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Guilford County District Court Judge Tonia Cutchin to serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 18E, serving part of Guilford County.  

Judge Tonia Cutchin

Judge Susan Bray retired recently and Cutchin will fill the vacant seat created by her retirement, according to a news release from the Governor's Office.

“Tonia Cutchin has served her community well over the years as a District Court Judge,” Cooper said in the release “I know she will continue that same strong service to the people of Guilford County and our state on the Superior Court bench.”

Cutchin has served as a public defender for the state of North Carolina and an attorney at Capote & Associates. She has also worked as an assistant Professor at Colorado Technical University and as an adjunct faculty member at Claremont Lincoln and John Wesley universities.

Cutchin received her bachelor's, master's and law degrees from North Carolina Central University.

