No appointment needed for COVID-19 vaccination clinics offered by Guilford County this Thursday through Saturday

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County health department on Thursday will begin accepting walk-ins without appointments at its COVID-19 clinics.

These walk-in appointments are for first doses only, according to a news release from the health department. People who have already received their first vaccine dose should return at their pre-designated appointment time and location for the second dose.

The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine will be offered and it is the only vaccine authorized for people aged 16 to 18. People older than 18 can receive this vaccine as well.

The walk-in clinics will be held Thursday through Saturday at the following locations.

Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro:

• Noon to 7 p.m. Thursday.

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230:

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

People who want an appointment can still pre-register online at www.healthyguilford.com or by calling 336-641-7944 and choosing option 2.