NORAD air defense exercise held over North Carolina and Virginia today
NORAD air defense exercise held over North Carolina and Virginia today

NORAD F-16

The North American Aerospace Defense Command provided this image of an F-16.

 Courtesy of NORAD

NC residents might get a glimpse of F-16 fighters in the skies today.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command will conduct an air defense exercise over northern North Carolina and eastern Virginia today between approximately noon and 2 p.m., according to a news release

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) provides defense warning and aerospace control for the U.S. and Canada.

NORAD F-16 fighters and a general aviation Cessna 182 aircraft will participate in the exercise. The aircraft will operate at high altitudes for most portions of the exercise and may not be visible to the general public.

To test responses, systems and equipment, NORAD routinely conducts exercises using a variety of scenarios, including airspace restriction violations, hijackings and responding to unknown aircraft, the release says.

The exercises are carefully planned and closely controlled, NORAD said in the statement

"The defense of Canada and the United States is NORAD's top priority and we are on alert 24/7/365," the release said.

"Operation NOBLE EAGLE is the name given to air sovereignty and air defense missions in North America," according to the release. "For 60 years, NORAD aircraft have identified and intercepted potential air threats to North America in the execution of its aerospace warning and aerospace control missions."

