Number of surveillance cameras tracking cars in Greensboro to increase — by a lot

GREENSBORO — The number of cameras capable of detecting vehicle descriptions and license plate numbers as cars traverse streets will more than double after action by the City Council on Tuesday night.

The city already has 10 cameras in place and the board approved locations for 15 additional ones on Tuesday.

The cameras, owned by Georgia-based Flock Group, help identify vehicles suspected of being used in a crime but do not have facial recognition capabilities, the company said.

They are optimized to shoot the rear of passing vehicles — capturing the make, model, color, license plate and state that issued the plate. The cameras also detect details such as roof racks and bumper stickers, according to Flock’s website.

On an annual subscription basis, Flock Group spokeswoman Holly Beilin said last spring that data generated by each camera costs the city $2,500. The company’s technology also integrates with the National Crime Information Center to provide alerts to dispatch and patrol officers on license plates associated with outstanding warrants, missing persons and stolen vehicles.

In an email Tuesday, police spokeswoman Josie Camberari said the cameras have assisted detectives in recovering stolen plates and cars and with identifying vehicles used in violent crimes.

However, at Tuesday’s meeting one resident questioned the city’s transparency concerning the program. Hester Petty, a frequent critic of the city, said she submitted a public records request on Oct. 27, 2021, seeking more information about the cameras and has yet to receive a response.

“I believe the public has a right to know what kind of surveillance is being done by police in Greensboro, the depth and breadth of that surveillance, its cost to taxpayers and its effectiveness,” Petty said.

Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson directed the city manager to see that Petty received the information she requested.

Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter said some neighborhoods have requested the cameras because of high crime.

“Some neighborhoods have actually bought the cameras and have asked police to monitor and go in as well,” she said.

Interim Police Chief Teresa Biffle said the cameras will be installed in locations throughout the city.

“I think that’s a good thing,” Johnson said, “because I don’t think any community wants to feel bombarded by them.”

Councilwoman Sharon Hightower asked city staff to bring back demographic information related to the use of the cameras.

By a vote of 7-0 — Mayor Nancy Vaughan was absent — the council approved installing the cameras at the following locations:

Southbound English Street near Market Street

Eastbound Merritt Drive near Halcyon Street

Southbound Merritt Drive near Jane Street

Eastbound East Bragg Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Westbound East Bragg Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Westbound Pisgah Church Road near North Church Street

Eastbound Pisgah Church Road near North Elm Street

Eastbound Phillips Avenue near North English Street

Westbound Phillips Avenue at Elwell Avenue

Southbound Montrose Drive near Brompton Street

Northbound Montrose Drive near West Market Street

Westbound Stanley Road near Lanada Road

Southbound Stanley Road near Landover Road

Westbound Spring Garden Street near Merritt Drive

Southbound Merritt Drive near Clifton Road