Officials invite public input about Bryan Park North to update master plan

BROWNS SUMMIT — Local officials are inviting public input about what amenities should be included at Bryan Park North as they prepare to update its master plan.
Bryan Park North features 534 acres near Lake Townsend and is jointly owned by the city of Greensboro and Guilford County. It's separate from the city-owned Bryan Park, where many local families have attended soccer practices, games and tournaments over the years.
To discuss the future of Bryan Park North, officials are inviting residents to participate in a virtual conversation via Zoom on Feb. 16. The online event will be held 6-7:30 p.m. and those interested in attending are asked to register.
Bryan Park North offers equestrian trails and mountain bike trails and an airfield for remote control planes. A 2015 Bryan Park at Guilford County Master Plan explored adding items such as more trails, soccer and lacrosse fields, space for RV camping, picnic shelters, a sprayground, and a playground.
City and county officials want to update the plan and determine if those amenities are still desired or if new ones should be included. Officials also hope to set timelines for future development and update cost estimates.
According to planning documents, Bryan Park North is mostly surrounded by residential development. Hopkins Poultry Farm and the Brown Summit United Methodist Church are near the northeast corner of the property, and the park is bordered on the east side by Southern Railroad tracks.
Doggett Road, for the most part, encircles the park to the west. Lake Townsend Road runs along the park's southern border.
For questions about this project, email gcparks@guilfordcountync.gov.