Officials invite public input about Bryan Park North to update master plan

BROWNS SUMMIT — Local officials are inviting public input about what amenities should be included at Bryan Park North as they prepare to update its master plan.

Bryan Park North features 534 acres near Lake Townsend and is jointly owned by the city of Greensboro and Guilford County. It's separate from the city-owned Bryan Park, where many local families have attended soccer practices, games and tournaments over the years.

To discuss the future of Bryan Park North, officials are inviting residents to participate in a virtual conversation via Zoom on Feb. 16. The online event will be held 6-7:30 p.m. and those interested in attending are asked to register.

Bryan Park North offers equestrian trails and mountain bike trails and an airfield for remote control planes. A 2015 Bryan Park at Guilford County Master Plan explored adding items such as more trails, soccer and lacrosse fields, space for RV camping, picnic shelters, a sprayground, and a playground.