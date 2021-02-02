One lane will be subject to periodic closures on part of W. Wendover Ave. for roadwork Wednesday

GREENSBORO — Drivers could face delays Wednesday due to sewer work that will periodically close one lane on a portion of eastbound West Wendover Avenue.
Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, one eastbound lane between Grecade and Cleburne streets will sometimes be closed due to sewer line replacement work, the city said in a news release. The work is expected to be done by 6 p.m. Wednesday, the city said.
Signs and traffic cones will be in place to warn drivers. Motorists are encouraged to use other routes to avoid the area.