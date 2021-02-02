 Skip to main content
One lane will be subject to periodic closures on part of W. Wendover Ave. for roadwork Wednesday
One lane will be subject to periodic closures on part of W. Wendover Ave. for roadwork Wednesday

GREENSBORO — Drivers could face delays Wednesday due to sewer work that will periodically close one lane on a portion of eastbound West Wendover Avenue.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, one eastbound lane between Grecade and Cleburne streets will sometimes be closed due to sewer line replacement work, the city said in a news release. The work is expected to be done by 6 p.m. Wednesday, the city said.

Signs and traffic cones will be in place to warn drivers. Motorists are encouraged to use other routes to avoid the area.

