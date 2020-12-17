Outling becomes first candidate to announce for Greensboro mayor in 2021 election

GREENSBORO — City Councilman Justin Outling announced today he plans to run for mayor in 2021.
The two-term council member enters the race with some significant endorsements already in hand, including Republican real estate developer Marty Kotis and pioneering Democrats Henry and Shirley Frye. Henry Frye served as the state's first African American Supreme Court justice.
He has also been endorsed by former Mayor Jim Melvin, a well-known business and civic leader for decades.
Although city elected officials are nonpartisan, Outling is a Democrat.
Outling, a partner in the downtown law firm of Brooks Pierce, is the organization's first director of diversity and inclusion.
Known on the council for his methodical style, Outling often approaches issues with a series of questions leading to a broader point.
He would be running against Mayor Nancy Vaughan, who has indicated she intends to seek reelection. She was first elected Greensboro mayor in 2013.
Outling said his priorities as mayor will be economic development and jobs as well as tackling the city's troubling crime rate.
"Greensboro should be the envy of our peer cities across the state, yet unfortunately, Greensboro isn't achieving its potential," Outling said in a news release. "Other cities have outpaced us in the critical areas of jobs and crime, leaving us overlooked, falling behind, with fewer opportunities and less safe."
In his statement, he was also critical of Vaughan without mentioning her by name.
"Our city's mayoral leadership has lacked a coherent, inclusive vision that engages all parts of our community to attract and retain more and better paying jobs, expand opportunity and provide public safety for all," he said. "I've seen too much emphasis on reactive, short-term thinking, prioritizing day-to-day politics, symbolism and quick fixes over long-term success."
As the city's representative for District 3, which covers most of downtown and points north, Outling was the first Black council member elected in a district whose population is not majority African American. He was appointed to fill a vacant position in June 2015 and later won reelection to a two-year term.
Outling won reelection to a four-year term in 2017, the first year that all council members were elected to longer terms.
On Wednesday, Vaughan wrote in a text message that the turmoil of 2020 has kept her busy, but "I look forward to starting my reelection campaign in the months to come."
"My energy and attention have been focused on the very real issues of this year and not on a political campaign for next year," she said. "I will continue to lead on the issues important to the residents of Greensboro such as health, safety, housing and economic recovery. The people of Greensboro have always come first and will continue to do so."
