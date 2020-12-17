Outling becomes first candidate to announce for Greensboro mayor in 2021 election

In his statement, he was also critical of Vaughan without mentioning her by name.

"Our city's mayoral leadership has lacked a coherent, inclusive vision that engages all parts of our community to attract and retain more and better paying jobs, expand opportunity and provide public safety for all," he said. "I've seen too much emphasis on reactive, short-term thinking, prioritizing day-to-day politics, symbolism and quick fixes over long-term success."

As the city's representative for District 3, which covers most of downtown and points north, Outling was the first Black council member elected in a district whose population is not majority African American. He was appointed to fill a vacant position in June 2015 and later won reelection to a two-year term.

Outling won reelection to a four-year term in 2017, the first year that all council members were elected to longer terms.

On Wednesday, Vaughan wrote in a text message that the turmoil of 2020 has kept her busy, but "I look forward to starting my reelection campaign in the months to come."