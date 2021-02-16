 Skip to main content
Part of westbound W. Friendly Ave. closed today for water line repairs
Part of westbound W. Friendly Ave. closed today for water line repairs

GREENSBORO — A section of West Friendly Avenue will be closed today for traffic heading westbound as workers repair a broken water line.

Workers are expected to be on site until 4 p.m. today fixing the break, the city said in a news release. The work will close the westbound lanes of West Friendly between Starmount and Plummer drives. The lanes will be closed until the work is finished, the city said.

The 16-inch water main broke on Feb. 5, according to the release.

Officials warned drivers to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays if going through the affected area.

