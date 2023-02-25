GREENSBORO — Demolition of the old downtown jail is on hold, a Guilford County official confirmed Friday, and it’s unclear when work there will resume.

“The project is paused at this time,” Guilford County Attorney Andrea Leslie-Fite said in an email. “Once we finalize next steps, we will share that information.”

Asked when the $23.9 million project might restart, Leslie-Fite said: “I’m not certain. We’re working through that.”

Samet Corp., the general contractor on the project, would not comment on the work stoppage.

County officials have been tight-lipped about why work on the project abruptly stopped. The once-bustling site at 401 W. Sycamore St. was empty early Thursday afternoon with nary a worker in sight.

The old jail, which was built in 1975, is being mostly demolished to make room for a new law enforcement center. The basement and first floor will be renovated and a new second floor added to the 41,000-square-foot center. The facility will allow the sheriff’s office to combine its administration, information technology division, legal and fleet teams into one space.

After a Guilford County Board of Commissioners work session late Thursday afternoon, Leslie-Fite said the next step involving the site was looking at the guaranteed maximum price for the second phase of the project “in preparation for the board to review.”

“I will tell you that we have been looking at the contracts,” she said. “There will be some additional information going forward about that.”

Just minutes later, at the board’s regular meeting, representatives of Samet Corp. were seated in the audience. They included Johnny Sigers (the company’s director of diversity and inclusion), Suzanne Turner (vice president of marketing and client services) and attorney Justin Outling. Outling, a partner with Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard and a former Greensboro City Council member, said he is representing Samet.

The subject of the old jail was not on the agenda and did not come up in the public session, and the Samet representatives did not speak during the meeting.

However, commissioners spent nearly two hours in closed session with Leslie-Fite to discuss legal matters. No announcement regarding those matters was made and commissioners’ Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston said he could not discuss the subject.

During the public comment section of Thursday night’s meeting, Carmen Arroyo of All Systems Restored HVAC & Electrical, expressed concern about the status of the project. Arroyo said her company is a minority subcontractor on the jail project and has been working for more than six months installing air conditioning in the holding cells and capping the electrical components to ensure safety during the demolition.

“For me, as a small business owner, it’s concerning for not receiving any kind of communication, not only from the county but from the contractor, as to what is going on,” Arroyo said. She explained that one of her sub-contractors contacted her that morning, concerned they would not be paid because the project is “about to stop.”

“This delay in the project puts not just us, but our subs beneath us, in a bad position financially,” she told commissioners. “It’s made the newspapers and I would like to believe that there’s some type of public notice to be served.”

As is the general policy regarding the public comments portion of their meetings, the commissioners did not publicly respond to her.

Arroyo, who personally knew the Samet representatives at the meeting, later said that All Systems Restored still had 30% of the project to be completed. According to Arroyo, Samet assured her that All Systems Restored, which employs 27 people, could continue billing as usual.

“Normally in construction, if there’s a problem with a project, whether it be a (subcontractor) or a delay or something, we get a notice,” she said. “We haven’t received a notice.”