Piedmont Land Conservancy acquires greenway land with help of municipalities

GREENSBORO — A land conservation group has acquired 115 acres called Bandera Farms in Summerfield to provide a new link in the Piedmont Greenway corridor through the help of several local governments.
The Piedmont Land Conservancy said in a news release that it bought the land for $575,000 with the help of the towns of Summerfield and Oak Ridge, the city of Greensboro and Guilford County.
The land conservancy also received a grant from the N.C. Department of Justice's Environmental Enhancement Grant Program to cover the cost.
The land, on Bunch Road along Reedy Fork Creek in Summerfield, is a "critical link" in the Piedmont Greenway, the nonprofit said in the release.
The planned 19-mile greenway will connect Greensboro to Winston-Salem through Triad Park and Kernersville and create buffers along the creek, which supplies the city of Greensboro's water supply.
The property will provide a mile of the greenway and also protect property for a trails preserve with a focus on equestrian trails, the group said.
The acquisition is the first time the four governments have collaborated together on a preservation and recreational project, the conservation group said in the release.
Kevin Redding, the conservancy's executive director, said Wednesday in an interview that it took about two years to get control of the land and work out the complicated details with the various governments and their elected boards.
"From a citizen of Guilford County, it’s really great to read about these towns and the city and the county all working together," Redding said. "This is kind of a happy story."
Palmer McIntyre, the group's conservation planner, did the detail work, which included talking with government officials and coordinating calendars so the transaction could get the needed approvals.
"She really navigated all that bureaucracy and did a wonderful job with that," Redding said.
The land conservancy will own the property temporarily until it is transferred to the town of Summerfield for permanent ownership and management.
The town and the land conservancy said they will seek additional grant money for site development for parking and up to 10 miles of horse trails.
That job will mean another round of details to be worked out.
"We don’t have an exact timeframe for when we will get a parking area and trails on the ground — it’s not open this minute," Redding said. "It's something we’re gonna have to work on in the coming months."
Bandera Farms was owned by the Henson family until the land conservancy bought it. The land was bisected by Interstate 73.
Piedmont Land Conservancy said it is dedicated to permanently protecting lands to conserve rivers, streams, natural and scenic areas.
It has protected 28,300 acres in 246 projects in Alamance, Caswell, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties.
"This project is likely the best example of the unique role we can play," Fred Berry, president of the group's board of directors, said in the statement.
