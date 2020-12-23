Piedmont Land Conservancy acquires greenway land with help of municipalities

"From a citizen of Guilford County, it’s really great to read about these towns and the city and the county all working together," Redding said. "This is kind of a happy story."

Palmer McIntyre, the group's conservation planner, did the detail work, which included talking with government officials and coordinating calendars so the transaction could get the needed approvals.

"She really navigated all that bureaucracy and did a wonderful job with that," Redding said.

The land conservancy will own the property temporarily until it is transferred to the town of Summerfield for permanent ownership and management.

The town and the land conservancy said they will seek additional grant money for site development for parking and up to 10 miles of horse trails.

That job will mean another round of details to be worked out.

"We don’t have an exact timeframe for when we will get a parking area and trails on the ground — it’s not open this minute," Redding said. "It's something we’re gonna have to work on in the coming months."

Bandera Farms was owned by the Henson family until the land conservancy bought it. The land was bisected by Interstate 73.