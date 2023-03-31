GREENSBORO — North Carolina residents can now buy a handgun without getting a permit from a local sheriff — and that's a concern for Danny Rogers.

In an interview with the News & Record, the Guilford County sheriff said that while gun dealers are still legally required to run a criminal background check before selling handguns, those weren't as expansive as the ones conducted by the sheriff's office.

Also, North Carolina sheriffs like Rogers no longer have the authority to issue or deny permits based on determining the safety and character of applicants.

Rogers, a Democrat in his second term as sheriff, feels that the pistol permit requirement has value, even in situations where the applicant has no criminal history.

"I also believe we'll see a increase in gun violence" without the requirement, he said.

Take someone, he said, who's never owned a gun, never been in any major trouble, but who finds themselves in a dispute with another person. Rogers said without the pistol permitting process, that person can drive to a gun store, get the results of their background check in 20 minutes or so and purchase a firearm — all while their emotions are still running hot.

"Within an hour, an hour and half's time, they would have looked at a weapon, purchased a weapon, maybe tracked down the person and either have done something that would they have later regretted or ... becoming a victim," Rogers said.

Before the repeal, Rogers said acquiring a permit for a handgun typically ranged from seven to 14 days — time someone could use to cool down and reconsider their actions.

Rogers said there's been times when he's struck up a conservation with someone in the sheriff's office parking lot on their way to get a permit, noticed that person seemed on edge and talked them into seeking some other solution to their problems besides applying for a gun permit.

The change to get rid of the pistol permit requirement came after the Republican-controlled legislature on Wednesday overrode the veto of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper — a first since 2018.

The House voted 71-46 to enact the bill. The Senate overrode Cooper’s veto in a party-line vote on Tuesday.

Although Republican seat gains in the midterm elections gave them veto-proof margins in the Senate, they were one seat shy of a similar majority in the House.

Wednesday’s House vote tally showed three Democrats — Reps. Cecil Brockman of Guilford County, Tricia Cotham of Mecklenburg County and Michael Wray of Northampton County — failed to vote on the override, creating enough of a margin to meet the constitutional requirement.

Brockman did not respond to a voice mail and email from the News & Record about why he was absent from the vote, though the Associated Press has reported that Brockman's office said in a statement that Brockman was in the urgent care Wednesday morning.

The permit repeal takes effect immediately. Cooper and Democratic lawmakers warned it allows a greater number of dangerous people to obtain weapons through private sales, which do not require a background check, and limits law enforcement’s ability to prevent them from committing violent crimes.

Those who purchase pistols from a gun store or a federally licensed dealer are still subject to a national background check, and concealed weapons permits are still required.

Bill supporters say the sheriff screening process for handguns was no longer necessary in light of significant updates to the national background check system. They also argue the permit system wasn’t very effective at preventing criminals from obtaining guns.

The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association supports the repeal in light of national system updates, but its current president does not.

In Guilford County, the sheriff's office seized 161 firearms in 2022, according to a spokeswoman. That total would not include guns seized in Greensboro or High Point.

The Sheriff's Office seizes firearms when people are unlawfully possessing them, when they are evidence in a crime, or when a judge orders them to be seized, such as for a Domestic Violence Protection Order.