President Biden to visit Greensboro next week, talk about 'Building A Better America'

GREENSBORO — President Joe Biden's "Building A Better America" tour is scheduled to make a stop here on Thursday.

Details of the president's visit have yet to be announced, but the White House said earlier today that he wants to continue talking directly to Americans across the country as he touts his plan to rebuild the country's infrastructure and create more jobs.

Biden has had a hard time passing the plan, a list of economic reforms aimed at working-class families, along with climate goals and focuses on education and other areas he says have been lacking attention in Washington, and is calling for Americans for their support.

This is Biden's first visit to Greensboro as president, although his wife, first lady Jill Biden, visited the city during his run for the nation's highest office and he visited here while campaigning as a vice presidential candidate with future President Barack Obama. The Bidens were also in Greensboro in 2017 to open the Guilford College Bryan Series.

The president mentioned Greensboro on March 31 while naming two N.C. A&T graduates to the President's Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. He added Willie A. Deese, a retired pharmaceutical executive, from the Class of '77, and Janeen Uzzell, who was in the Class of '90 and is the CEO of the National Society of Black Engineers. Biden also named Winston-Salem native and Wake Forest University graduate Chris Paul to the advisory board.

Biden last visited North Carolina in November for a Thanksgiving celebration with the troops at Fort Bragg.

Hail to the Chief: Presidential visits to Guilford County In honor of Presidents Day, we take a look at some of the visits that presidents — and future presidents — have made to Guilford County over the years.

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

