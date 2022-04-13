President Biden will visit Greensboro Thursday. Here's what we know so far.

GREENSBORO — President Joe Biden will be in town on Thursday, possibly at N.C. A&T according to media reports.

Here's what we know so far:

Why is he coming?

The White House announced on Friday that Biden would be in Greensboro sometime Thursday to talk about his "Building A Better America" plan. The White House said he wants to continue talking directly to Americans across the country as he touts his plan to rebuild the country’s infrastructure and create more jobs.

Biden has had a hard time passing the plan, a list of economic reforms aimed at working-class families, along with climate goals and focuses on education and other areas he says have been lacking attention in Washington. He is calling on Americans for their support.

He'll also likely discuss inflation, according to a report Tuesday on the News & Observer's website.

Newly released data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the Consumer Price Index increased by 8.5% in March from a year prior — the biggest spike in inflation in roughly 40 years, the N&O reported. The president’s trip to Greensboro on Thursday follows a visit to Menlo, Iowa, on Tuesday to talk about his administration’s attempts to lower costs for low- and middle-income families.

The latest High Point University Poll, released last week, shows that Biden’s approval rating in the state is lower than his national average. His approval rating stood at 35% and his disapproval rating is at 53%, according to the April 5 online and phone poll, which has a credibility interval of 3.5%. His approval ratings came in even lower on specific issues, such as inflation (19%) and gas prices (18%).

Where will he be?

The News & Observer's McClatchy Washington bureau reported Tuesday that Biden would speak at N.C. A&T, the nation's largest historically Black college and university. The university referred all questions to the White House press corps. Officials with local law enforcement, which typically provide extra security during a presidential visit, also referred questions to the White House press corps.

When will he be here?

While the White House has not released any other details about the president's visit, the Secret Service is requesting a drone no-fly zone period around Greensboro from 11:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Thursday.