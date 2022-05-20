Property tax bills likely to go up under Guilford County's proposed $855 million budget

GREENSBORO — Next year’s recommended $855 million budget for Guilford County includes keeping the county’s tax rate the same, but that would mean increased property tax bills for most homeowners if the plan is approved.

That’s because the county’s revaluation this year determined most properties were worth more than they were in 2017, when the last revaluation was done.

The county’s real property tax base rose by 31% as a result of the recent reappraisal process, according to the county document.

Guilford County Manager Michael Halford presented the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-23 to the Board of County Commissioners on Thursday night. It is 20% more (about $150 million) than the current budget, with about $74 million of that increase going toward educational needs, Halford told commissioners.

The county’s budget also funds such things as the sheriff’s office, emergency medical services, public and environmental health, parks, and planning and development. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

Halford recommended the tax rate remain at 73.05 cents per $100 of assessed value. A revenue-neutral rate, which would raise the same amount of money as in fiscal year 2021-22, would be 59.54 cents per $100 of assessed value.

For the average median home valued at $241,750, the property tax bill would increase by $418 under the current tax rate when compared with the revenue-neutral rate, Halford said.

Under the budget proposal, Guilford County Schools would get $251.6 million, including $241 million to operate — a $16 million increase over this year. Halford noted it is the county’s largest one-year increase for school funding.

The district also would get $10 million to address ongoing maintenance — a $6 million increase over this year.

Guilford Technical Community College would get $19.7 million for operating and capital needs — a $1.6 million increase over this year.

The budget proposal also sets aside $50 million to help pay for the $1.7 billion school bond referendum that voters passed on Tuesday. Voters also turned down a quarter-cent sales tax increase that the county had hoped to use to help pay for the bonds.

Halford also recommended setting aside $15 million to help the county offer competitive pay for its employees. Guilford County has had trouble attracting and retaining employees, especially in the areas of nursing and public safety.

“We’ve got 400 vacancies that are widespread among all of the county departments and we need to address that in order to provide all the services that are not only required, but are also expected,” Halford said.

The budget also funds a mid-year merit increase averaging 3%.

Halford recommended an additional 51 positions in the county, for a total of 2,852, some of which are partially or fully funded by the state or federal government.

Guilford County has about 5.3 positions for every 1,000 residents, which Halford said is one of the lowest staffing ratios in the state.

Inflation also is affecting the county’s budget, Halford said, especially with vehicle replacement, maintenance and gasoline prices.

“This budget also makes a substantial investment to modernize our technology infrastructure, better secure the public’s data, refine business processes and improve the public’s experience by updating, replacing critical software systems,” Halford said. Several critical hardware pieces, such as network switches, also need to be replaced, he added.

The proposed budget also sets aside $9.4 million for emergencies. Halford said the state’s Local Government Commission increased from 8% to 16% this minimum fund balance for counties with budgets above $100 million. And while the county currently has 21.4%, Halford said the LGC also uses another metric — the median for its peer counties — and that number stands at 31%.

The LGC also reviews any bond issue requests, such as the school bonds voters approved Tuesday.

“Given what the LGC is determining as the standards now, we need to make sure we’re moving in that position ,” Halford said.

In addition to the budget, the county manager also suggested that Guilford County change its revaluation cycle from every five to every four years.

“What that does is obviously shorten that period,” he said, “value changes aren’t as great and they’re also more reflective of the current market.”

Guilford County Commissioners’ Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston said Friday he thinks it’s a good budget.

“We have to address a lot of issues with the funds that we do have. It is just not the school debt for the $1.7 billion bond package and it’s not just the ask also from the schools,” he said.

“We have to also look at how we are going to increase the salaries for our EMS workers, our nurses, our law enforcement, our social services. A lot of our people within our county have been overworked and underpaid. So we have to address that issue.”

Guilford County commissioners will hold two work sessions to review and likely make changes to the budget and hold a public hearing on June 2. It is scheduled to be adopted on June 16.

In other news, commissioners Thursday night unanimously approved spending $457,445 in economic incentives for Ecolab to build an 825,000-square-foot facility in the High Point North Industrial Center on Sandy Ridge Road.

Ecolab, which manufactures cleaning products, currently operates facilities in Greensboro and Winston-Salem. The company would move operations from its Winston-Salem site to the High Point facility and add about new 20 employees, company officials said. The company promised more than $93 million in total investment at the new site.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

