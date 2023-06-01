GREENSBORO — If your 2022 Greensboro property tax was higher than the 2021 tax, you could qualify to receive a check for the difference.

And city staff members will help you apply for the program at two sessions at local libraries next week, according to a news release from the city.

The deadline for the Low-income Homeowner Assistance program is June 15. It is only available to single-family, owner-occupied properties (houses, townhouses and condos included) located within Greensboro’s city limits.

For one-person households, the total gross income for 2022 must be less than or equal to $41,000 to apply. For two or more people in a household, the total 2022 gross income must be less than or equal to $47,000.

The application assistance sessions are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Vance Chavis Library, 900 S. Benbow Road, and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Ave.

The following documents are required to apply:

• Two forms of proof of residence, such as a valid photo identification, most recent utility bill, or other official government mail showing the applicant’s name and address.

• One proof of household income, such as a 2022 tax return, W-2 form, current paycheck stub or benefits statement.

Residents also can complete an application online with a system that allows users to select from dozens of languages such as Spanish and Khmer. The application is available at www.greensboro-nc.gov/PropertyTax.

For more information, call the Greensboro Housing and Neighborhood Development Department at 336-373-2349.