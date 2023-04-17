GREENSBORO — Some city residents are eligible to get a rebate on property taxes under a pilot program recently approved by the City Council.

In a $250,000 pilot program, the city will reimburse a portion of city taxes to low-income homeowners.

“We think the typical applicant is going to qualify for something in the neighborhood of $150,” Assistant City Manager Larry Davis said at a council work session last month. “So at $250,000, we’re going to be able to serve somewhere between 1,500 and 2,000 applications.”

The maximum assistance allowed is the difference between city taxes paid for tax year 2021 and subsequent tax years beginning with tax year 2022. The minimum allowed is $50.

Go to www.greensboro-nc.gov/PropertyTax for more information and to apply to the program. Paper applications in English also are available at Greensboro public libraries. Paper applications translated into other languages will be available at libraries by May 1.

June 15 is the deadline for applying.

The program only applies to the city portion of the homeowner’s tax bill. “There’s nothing we can do about what (is paid) to Guilford County,” Davis said.

To be eligible, applicants must:

Have incurred and paid the taxes (or paid the mortgage if taxes are included in escrow).

Live in the home as principal residence.

Owned the home for the previous five years. “We are looking for some level of commitment to the home itself,” Davis said.

Have had a property revaluation increase as part of the 2022 Guilford County property revaluation with a city tax increase of at least $50 over the prior year.

Be able to document a total household gross income equal to or less than $41,000 (one person) or $47,000 (two or more people).

Have no outstanding liens, assessments or delinquent taxes owed to the city of Greensboro.

Have not received assistance from County Homestead Tax Exclusion Program.

The total property tax value also is limited to $250,000, which Davis said is roughly the median value of homes in Greensboro.

The assistance is available for single-family homes, townhomes and condos, but not homes held with title and not a deed, such as some mobile homes.

“Our hope is that we can process those applications and get the money back out to those who are eligible no later than September,” Davis said.

If the program proves popular, Davis said the council could consider allocating additional money to it.