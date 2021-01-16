Proposal to stop Greensboro's violent crime may draw scrutiny. Is it forward thinking or backward?

Crimes that trigger tougher regulations for a business would include murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and some types of sexual assault.

For example, if a homicide occurs at a business, the city would close that operation for 30 days and require the owner to submit a plan that would outline additional security in the hopes of preventing further violence. That plan would be required to include at least one armed security officer.

Also, for a limited time, fewer patrons would be allowed to frequent that business.

Other regulations would be less stringent for lesser crimes.

Many details about the plan need to be fleshed out and are sure to draw scrutiny, not the least of which would be the 30-day period the city is asking establishments to remain closed after a homicide has occurred on the premises.

But Councilman Justin Outling, who is running for mayor this year, said the proposal "in no way addresses the underlying causes of crime. If a crime happens at a restaurant, it's not because of the restaurant. That's the venue where the crime occurred."