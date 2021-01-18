Protecting LGBTQ community from discrimination revisited by Greensboro's City Council. Its first attempted was squashed by NC's 'bathroom bill'.

The city will have to pick up where it left off in seeking approval for protections for LGBTQ people in housing transactions. Parts of the earlier ordinance had made changes that apply to housing issues and were being submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for approval when the state superseded that work. The city attorney would resume the approval process with HUD if council approves the resolution Tuesday tonight.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said the new Greensboro ordinance is "not a bathroom bill." State lawmakers still control rules involving public bathrooms. GOP lawmakers have shown little interest in approving statewide LGBTQ protections, which Cooper and other Democrats seek.

Kennedy said the Greensboro measure should be widely supported by the nine-member council.

"Frankly, for me, this is a human rights issue," Kennedy said. "It’s the right thing for us to do. I'm fortunate to serve on a council with people who are not part of the LGBTQ community that understand the importance of these protections. We have to understand the intersectionality of all of our lives and discrimination of any form hurts everyone."

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.

