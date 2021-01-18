Protecting LGBTQ community from discrimination revisited by Greensboro's City Council. Its first attempted was squashed by NC's 'bathroom bill'.

GREENSBORO — Six years after the Greensboro City Council passed amendments to city ordinances protecting people against discrimination on the basis of sexual preference or gender identity — only to have them nullified by the state during the infamous “bathroom bill” controversy — the council will vote on reviving them Tuesday.
Most of the resolution being considered at council’s regular business meeting isn’t new, but simply reinstates the 2015 language that was nullified by the state. One new portion goes a step further and also will protect people from discrimination based on hairstyles that can be associated with racial and national origin.
In January 2015, Greensboro first added ordinances to protect people from discrimination by businesses and in their place of employment because of their LGBTQ status or other differences. Just over a year later, the N.C. General Assembly and then-Gov. Pat McCrory enacted House Bill 2, commonly known as the “bathroom bill.” That action superseded Greensboro’s — and other cities’ — stricter anti-discrimination laws. The state’s law contained no protections for LBGTQ people.
A key disputed section of HB 2 required transgender people to use restrooms in many public buildings that corresponded to their sex at birth. It ignited a firestorm of national controversy, resulting in several large corporations, sports associations and even rock stars relocating events to other states or canceling them altogether.
In early 2017, newly elected Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and GOP legislative leaders struck a compromise that repealed HB 2 but prohibited local governments from enacting new nondiscrimination ordinances for workplaces, hotels and restaurants until December 2020.
Now, six weeks after that replacement law expired on Dec. 1, the council is expected to approve the resolution protecting people from discrimination by businesses that serve the public and places of employment because of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. Under the ordinance, "sex" is defined as explicitly including "sexual orientation, gender expression, or gender identity."
The resolution also refers to a federal law that says "routinely, people of African descent are deprived of educational and employment opportunities because they are adorned with natural or protective hairstyles in which hair is tightly coiled or tightly curled, or worn in locs, cornrows, twists, braids, Bantu knots or Afros." Discrimination on the basis of hairstyle violates federal law, the city resolution says.
City Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy, the first openly-gay member of council, was instrumental in getting tonight's resolution quickly to the agenda.
"It’s not lost on me that I'm our first LGBTQ council member," Kennedy said Monday. "I wouldn’t be able to sit in the seat I sit in if policies that put in protections weren’t in place. It’s very personal to me."
The city will have to pick up where it left off in seeking approval for protections for LGBTQ people in housing transactions. Parts of the earlier ordinance had made changes that apply to housing issues and were being submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for approval when the state superseded that work. The city attorney would resume the approval process with HUD if council approves the resolution Tuesday tonight.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan said the new Greensboro ordinance is "not a bathroom bill." State lawmakers still control rules involving public bathrooms. GOP lawmakers have shown little interest in approving statewide LGBTQ protections, which Cooper and other Democrats seek.
Kennedy said the Greensboro measure should be widely supported by the nine-member council.
"Frankly, for me, this is a human rights issue," Kennedy said. "It’s the right thing for us to do. I'm fortunate to serve on a council with people who are not part of the LGBTQ community that understand the importance of these protections. We have to understand the intersectionality of all of our lives and discrimination of any form hurts everyone."
Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.
