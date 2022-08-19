Public input sought in choosing new police chief in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — The city is hosting three virtual meetings this month to gather public input on the hiring of its next police chief.

“We want to give our residents the opportunity to engage and offer input on what is most important to them in our search for a new police chief,” Greensboro Assistant City Manager Trey Davis said in a news release. “Because everyone has a busy schedule, we are offering these community meetings virtually. We’ll use the input to help shape our search.”

The meetings will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Aug. 31.

Participants in Wednesday's meeting can join via Zoom using the meeting ID: 82820353279, or by phone at 386-347-5053 and using passcode 660662.

Participants in Thursday's meeting can join via Zoom using the meeting ID: 86046639045, or by phone at 312-626-6799 and using passcode 144090.

Participants in the Aug. 31 meeting can join via Zoom using the meeting ID: 83468842155, or by phone at 669-444-9171 and using passcode 959723.

On April 18, Greensboro Police Chief Brian James announced his retirement from the department, effective May 31. James joined the department in 1996 and had served as the police chief since January 2020.

Interim Police Chief Teresa Biffle said Friday she is not interested in taking the position on a more permanent basis.

The position will be advertised after the search firm gathers input from the community and key stakeholders, said city spokesman Jake Keys. "We will work together to build a thorough profile of an ideal police chief at that point," he said in an email.

The city doesn't have a firm timeline of the hiring process, Keys said, but it hopes to have a new chief hired by the start of 2023.