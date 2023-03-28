GREENSBORO — Mark Schulz calls the intersection where Lawndale and Battleground meet “a death trap for bicyclists.”

The former UNCG professor rode through that area on his way to Monday’s public input meeting on improvements to the Battleground Avenue-Lawndale Drive-Westover Terrace corridor.

“We’d like to see, as they redesign it, to let bicyclists travel through the intersection quickly, but also be able to go to the businesses and do all the things other people in cars and buses are doing,” Schulz said.

"Biking is important to me, and that's why I came," said Schulz, who is particularly interested in the A&Y Greenway, which is part of the study area and is still under construction.

City and state transportation officials were on hand at Guilford Park Presbyterian Church Monday to hear what residents, motorists, business owners and others had to say about improving the area’s safety and traffic flow.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is paying $100,000 to gather public comments about the reconfiguration and to do initial design work.

The study area runs the length of the three roads, stretching from just north of Markland Drive to just north of Benjamin Parkway. It also extends farther west and east on Wendover Avenue.

The area is part of the city’s “high injury network,” which includes road segments where the worst crashes occur.

Charles Rizzo, who lives on Winstead Place, said he’s concerned about the traffic on his street.

“People use it as a cut-through, speeding and I almost got hit by a car a couple of times in my car because they blew the yield sign and almost sideswiped me,” he said.

Rizzo also wanted to see more sidewalks, better traffic flow, bus stops and improved public transportation.

Meryl Mullane said she was concerned that there might be an overpass over Lawndale at Battleground.

“I don’t want to see an overpass,” she said. “I think that would make it be sort of an industrial area.”

She also wants to see improvements to the Lawndale-Cornwallis Drive intersection, which she said is dangerous. “There’s so many car accidents there,” she said.

Safety should be the highest concern, said Stephen Fearing, pastor at Guilford Park Presbyterian.

“If they can come to some sort of solution that would make it safer for everybody, that would be great,” Fearing said.

He also was concerned that access to the church be preserved.

“I'm sure all the businesses feel the same way and we, as a local nonprofit, certainly would hope that we continue to have easy access on here on Lawndale and on Fernwood and Fairfield,” Fearing said.

Nicole Lindahl, who is projects coordinator with Bicycling in Greensboro, said the A&Y Greenway is like a highway for bicyclists. “We’d like to see it done in a way that prioritizes safety for pedestrians and for cyclists and for transit users,” she said.

Martha Higgins, who lives in the Old Green Valley subdivision, was pleased transportation planners are getting input early.

Higgins said she traverses the Cornwallis-Battleground intersection daily, “which is just difficult.”

She is confident that planners will come up with a solution.

“They’ve been very open and listening and asking great questions and seem really interested in input” Higgins said.

Wright Archer III, district engineer for District 7 of the N.C. Department of Transportation, said the opening of the Greensboro Urban Loop is reducing traffic in some of the areas, such as along Cornwallis.

“It’s not going to cure this,” said Archer, who grew up near the area. “This has always been a funky area, especially when we had the rail crossings here.

“Are there some things we can do to mitigate traffic? That’s what I think is going to come out of this.”

And while city officials estimated the final project could cost $59 million, Archer said he thinks the price tag will be more.

“By the time this comes to pass, I think it will be a lot more than that, just by looking at the way costs are escalating.”

He speculates transportation planners could have some sort of a plan for the area in about two years, with construction beginning 10 years to 15 years from now.

“You really need to see what are the problems, and get the public input,” he said.

City Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter, who also dropped Monday's public input session, agreed. "Who better to know what they need in their neighborhoods than those who live there," she said.