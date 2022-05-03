Questioning its authority, Guilford board will send elections complaint to state

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Elections on Tuesday forwarded a complaint about how local officials are advertising the May 17 school bond and sales tax referendums up to the state.

“I don’t believe that this is something that falls within the purview of a Guilford County Board of Elections investigation,” said Chairman Horace “Jim” Kimel Jr., who attended the meeting by telephone.

The five-member board voted unanimously to refer the complaint to the State Board of Elections.

At issue is a complaint filed by Jerry Alan Branson, a candidate for the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, that alleges the county’s promotion of the $1.7 billion school bond package and the quarter-cent sales tax referendums is illegal.

A letter sent from Branson’s attorney last week to the local elections board accuses Guilford County of spending taxpayer money to get the measures passed. According to the complaint, also using the county’s website to inform residents about the referenda presents “an entirely unbalanced discussion.”

Branson’s complaint notes a postcard paid for and mailed to Guilford County residents as “touting the benefits of the school bond.”

The complaint also claims Guilford County Schools principals have been told to “hold mandatory meetings” with teachers and staff to “encourage or direct them to work for the passage of these two referenda regardless of their personal opinion on the merits of the bonds.”

Interim County Attorney Matt Mason said last week that it “is fully appropriate and legal for the county to educate and inform Guilford County residents on any and all public initiatives such as a bond referendum.”

According to the complaint, however, state law limits counties from using public money to endorse or oppose a referendum.

Kathryn Lindley, an elections board member, said she wasn’t sure the local body could act on the complaint.

“It’s not a vote. It’s not a protest of a voter or of anything along those lines that we would normally investigate. It is bonds,” she said. “I’m not saying that there’s not irregularity because I’ve seen the information. It’s just that I’m not sure that our board has the ability to investigate regarding a bond and our Guilford County Board of Commissioners.”

The State Board of Elections said in an email to the News & Record last week that part of what’s mentioned in the complaint — limitations on the authority of county governments — would not fall under its jurisdiction.

As for allegations of campaign finance violations, the state elections board said Branson or his attorney, Chuck Winfree, would have to submit the complaint.

After Tuesday’s meeting, Winfree said Branson “is weighing his options.”

Branson said he hopes to make a decision within a few days. He served as a Guilford County commissioner from 2012 to 2020 before narrowly losing his seat to Democratic challenger Mary Beth Murphy. He is running for an at-large seat on the board this year.

Melvin “Skip” Alston, who chairs the Board of Commissioners, said last week the complaint is just a way for Branson to get his name in the media prior to the May 17 election.

Bob Joyce, a professor at the UNC School of Government, said a 2002 N.C. Court of Appeals decision cited in Branson’s complaint — Dollar v. Town of Cary — dealt with a similar question.

Citing his own memo on the subject written in 2007, Joyce said: “A jurisdiction may use public funds to educate citizens, but it may not use public funds to try to persuade them to vote one way or another.”

The appeals court in its 2002 decision explained that “it is not necessary for the advertisement to urge voters to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ or ‘for’ or ‘against’ a particular issue or candidate in order for the advertising to be promotional.”

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.