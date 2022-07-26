Rain, confusion over where to vote affect Greensboro city elections

GREENSBORO — People at multiple polling locations were turned away today when trying to cast their vote for the general election because they went to the wrong polling place.

Election officials told them they couldn't vote because the location wasn't their assigned precinct, multiple voters told the News & Record.

Today's election for Greensboro City Council and five separate bond issues is the general election that was delayed from last year because districts had to be redrawn after the U.S. census.

While voters can go to any site open for early voting, on Election Day, they must vote in their assigned precinct.

To check to see where your assigned precinct is before voting today, click here.

A hard rain in the afternoon could affect turnout.

"I doubt very many will come now because of the rain," said San Jones, an election campaigner at N.C. A&T's precinct.

She said that since she arrived about 6:30 a.m., only a handful of people have come out to vote there today.

Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Check back at greensboro.com for updates.