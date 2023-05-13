GREENSBORO — Protestors chanted and held "My Body My Choice" signs during a rally downtown this morning urging voters to contact their legislators about a bill that reduces access to abortion in North Carolina.

The more than 100 people gathered in front of the Old Guilford County Courthouse were joining in with scheduled rallies across the state as Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, vetoed abortion legislation that would ban most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy compared with the 20-week current restriction. Republicans in the largely conservative General Assembly have said they have enough votes to override a veto by Cooper. The governor held round-table meetings in Greensboro and across the state Friday to hear from the public on the issue.

Organizers standing in front of an oversized "North Carolina Will AID and Abet Abortion" sign on the lawn of the courthouse told the crowd — a diverse range of people from college students to grandmothers — that they need just one Republican to vote against the override.

"If they don't care about people," said Lauren Overman, a doula and an escort at the city's only abortion clinic, "then they might care about their careers."

Some of the abortion-rights protestors spoke about fighting for Roe v. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing access to an abortion, which was overturned in 2022 by the high court — and fighting the battle again.

Others spoke of how such legislation could affect a woman's health, but also the "slippery slope" it could create about the intrusion into people's lives.

"Gay marriage, birth control, interracial marriage — all are based on privacy," said a woman who identified herself only as Violet, a South Carolina college student home on summer break. "I just want the Legislature to leave me the hell alone."