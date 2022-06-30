 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Regular voter registration deadline is Friday for Greensboro municipal elections

May 17, 2022 primary election night in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO — An unusual summer election will take place later this month and Friday is the voter registration deadline to cast your ballot by mail or on Election Day.

"I cannot recall a municipal election like this in Guilford County," Charlie Collicutt, the county's elections director, said about the July 26 date. The citywide election is occurring mid-summer because the 2021 election cycle was delayed due to redistricting from the 2020 Census.

Voter registration forms must be postmarked or hand-delivered to the Guilford County Board of Elections at 301 W. Market St., Greensboro, NC 27401 by 5 p.m. Friday or an online form can be filled out at www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/online. Downloadable forms are available at www.ncsbe.gov/registering.

In this general election, voters will choose Greensboro's mayor and City Council members, as well as decide on five separate bond issues:

• $30 million to implement the city's Housing GSO plan for affordable housing and neighborhood reinvestment. 

• $70 million to build and improve parks and recreation and joint library facilities.

• $14 million to renovate several fire stations. 

• $6 million to renovate the police headquarters and to update the police department records management system. 

• $15 million to improve sidewalks, streets and other transportation infrastructure, including public transit. 

Voters still have the option of same-day registration, where they can register and vote during early voting between July 7 and July 23.

To register during early voting, you will need to bring a document with your current name and address, such as:

• a North Carolina driver’s license.

• a photo identification from a government agency.

• a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document.

Guilford County early voting sites are at:

• Old Guilford County Courthouse, Room 108, 301 W. Market St., Greensboro.

• Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive, Greensboro.

• Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St., Greensboro.

• Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road, Jamestown.

• Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, Greensboro. (The bridge is closed on Ballinger Road, use the North Chimney Rock Road access.)

• Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

