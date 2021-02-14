Reidsville residents urged to boil water, limit water use because of issues related to power outages

REIDSVILLE — Rockingham County warned Sunday that people who receive water from the city of Reidsville should limit their water use and to boil water used for human consumption.

Customers should bring the water to a vigorous boil water for one minute to kill any disease-causing organisms water, according to an alert on the county's website. This includes water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.

Power disruptions from icy weather conditions forced the water treatment plant to produce less treated water, according to a release from the county. "Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system," according to an alert on the county's website.

The advisory remains in effect until further notice, officials said.