Remains of the day: Greensboro holds off imposing fee for delinquent trash cans

GREENSBORO — City officials are giving residents a four-month grace period before they begin imposing a $25 fee for not retrieving their emptied trash cans from the curb in a timely manner.

“The intent of this program is not to punish people,” Field Operations Director Julio Delgado said at a City Council work session on Thursday. “It’s not to go against that person that put the trash can five, six hours (early) because they got to go to work. This program itself is honestly to make our community better without trash cans in the streets.”

The issue arose after the City Council voted to put teeth into a 20-year-old ordinance that requires residents to take their trash cans curbside after 7 p.m. the night before pickup, at the curb by 7 a.m. and removed by 7 p.m. the day it’s picked up.

The “7-7-7 rule” is intended to keep the city looking cleaner as well as minimizing the safety hazard garbage cans pose to motorists and children, who may dart out from behind them.

The council voted unanimously on June 21 to changes in the solid waste ordinance that included a $25 “cart roll back fee,” that was to begin today. The city would issue a warning on the first complaint, but the fee could be imposed on subsequent complaints.

Delgado said most residents retrieve their cans after they’ve been emptied, but there’s a small percentage who do not.

“Every time I get a person to call and say, ‘Hey, somebody didn’t roll their can back, I got to send somebody there to pick it up,” he explained. “We pay for it — gas, time, everything else.”

Councilwoman Sharon Hightower asked why residents needed four months before the grace period ended.

Delgado said that will give the department time to educate residents and make some flyers explaining the new fee.

“If we waited 20 years (to impose a fee), we could wait four months and give people a chance to comply,” he said.

For residents who aren’t physically able to roll back their cans, Delgado said the city offers a “backdoor service” where crews will collect and return trash cans from the resident’s home. He said about 530 people already participate in the program, which requires a form signed by a doctor verifying their disability.

Councilman Hugh Holston wondered if the $25 fee is worth the city’s effort to enforce it.

“I just hope it’s not a burden on the system or staffing,” he said.

Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter suggested the city’s branding for the regulation — the “7-7-7 rule” — is confusing and suggested dropping it.

Delgado agreed. “I think we have to have something that is user-friendly,” he said.

But other council members liked the 7-7-7 concept.

“I think it’s critical that we have a time ... that people have their cans out by,” Councilwoman Tammi Thurm said. She said sometimes people claim their garbage pickup was missed — when they actually were late getting the trash out — and city crews will swing by a second time to pick it up.

Solid waste collection has 14 unfilled positions and setting strict pickup times could decrease some of the workload employees are juggling, she said.

In other news, Delgado said:

The Field Operations Department, which handles street and stormwater maintenance, environmental compliance and the landfill, is down 71 positions. The department also is seeing rising costs associated with the labor shortage and gas crisis.

The department’s staff also is considering ways to make money off the closure of the 986-acre White Street Landfill. Proposals include selling methane gas produced by the landfill and installing an air curtain burner, which would burn yard waste in a closed environment to produce biomass. This biomass could be sold as fertilizer.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

