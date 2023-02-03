GREENSBORO — The city has seen an increase in household income and a decrease in violent crime, according to figures provided to elected officials on Thursday.

Officials kicked off their annual two-day retreat at Revolution Mill by looking at well how the city did on reaching seven strategic goals adopted in 2021.

According to Budget Director Jon Decker, the city’s median household income is $51,667. That’s a 12.8% increase since 2018 and just shy of the goal of a 15% increase ($52,655) by 2025.

The per capita (per person) income is $31,812 — a 9.9% increase over 2018. The city would like to see that figure at $33,289 by 2025.

And though the city’s overall violent crime dropped 7% by the end of 2022 compared to 2021, that was still well short of the 20% goal.

However, Decker said, “we’ve seen major decreases in some of our most egregious crime rates related to homicide and others.”

For example, there were 23% fewer homicides and 14% less robberies with a firearm.

The city also met its goal of increasing the availability of affordable housing to residents — meaning, those households earning about $31,000 or less — by 1,000 units.

By the end of last year, the city had 1,099 affordable housing units completed or planned and an additional 450 in the application stage.

“We’ve reached the end on some of these goals,” Decker said. “So this will be a good opportunity over the next couple of days to look at new goals, new timelines and new initiatives with housing.”

Greensboro’s emergency fund — known as its fund balance — was 18% of what it spent from the general fund in fiscal year 2021-22. That figure is down from 22% the previous two years.

Decker said the lower figure was expected because of the additional debt expenses related to the 2022 bond package.

Early last year, state officials ordered the city to shore up the fund, stating that it should be a minimum of 25%. At that time the city implemented a five- to seven-year goal to bring the fund balance to 25% of what it spends from the general fund.

“Our goal is to take that trend in the other direction and actually increase it in the next couple of years,” Decker told the council.

Another goal included increasing the number of people who can get to work without using their personal vehicle by 20% by 2023. In 2021, about 14% of workers traveled to work without using a personal vehicle or carpool, Decker said.

Decker listed several strategies to reach this goal, including plans by the Greensboro Transit Agency to introduce five crosstown connector routes and a 15-minute frequency on heavily-used bus routes.

Under the category of sustainability, the city also aimed to increase recycling, with a goal of boosting participation by residents to 64%. About half of city residents participate in the program now.

The city also is working toward obtaining LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold Certification by 2025. The city currently has a score of 55 out of 60. “Five points may seem like a small number, but it’s going to take a lot of work to get there,” Decker said.

Initiatives the city could use to get those points include developing a food waste handling and processing program and diverting construction and demolition waste from the landfill, Decker said.