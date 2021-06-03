Residents to Guilford commissioners: Schools need more money

GREENSBORO — About 30 people appeared before the Guilford County Board of Commissioners on Thursday night with an unusual request: Raise our taxes — please.

They came to ask the commissioners for more money in the 2021-22 budget for schools so that wages for teaching assistants, cafeteria workers, custodians and bus drivers can be raised to $15 an hour.

One pastor said she does everything she can to help people she knows.

“But the best way you can help me love my neighbors better is to increase my property taxes slightly,” she said, “and to fund this increase to $15 an hour for classified staff in schools.”

Many are making far less than $15 an hour, speakers said, forcing them to work two or three jobs.

Another speaker who said she is a high school math teacher in Guilford County told the story of her mother who was a custodian for 13 years.

“Over the years, she has worked second, third, even fourth jobs to make ends meet,” the speaker said. “Her feet ache and her hands are sore from the scrubbing and wiping and sweeping and crawling under the bleachers — all to put her three daughters through college.