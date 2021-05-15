Rising numbers of unaccompanied children sends federal officials looking to places like Greensboro

He said AHA is a 501c3 nonprofit and is governed by an unpaid board of directors.

"There is no current student body or academic program," Guthrie said. "The Board does not plan to reopen the school in this year and has yet to decide on a specific program offering."

Federal officials are quickly exploring their options because of a dramatic increase in the number of children coming to the border without adult family or guardians in recent months.

A former official with HHS during the Obama administration said in an interview that the number of children in HHS custody has grown from around 3,000 in November to as many as 22,000 this month.

The government has a network of permanent or "standard" shelters around the country where these children live temporarily and most of them are state-licensed and house small numbers of children.

But with surging numbers, the government has turned to emergency shelters that resemble those that the Federal Emergency Management Agency might use to house hurricane evacuees, according to that former HHS official, Mark Greenberg, who is now director of the Human Services Initiative at the Migration Policy Institute in Washington, D.C.