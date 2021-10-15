Road to nowhere: Guilford has a demand for patrol cars, but no supply

GREENSBORO — With everything from smartphones to refrigerators in short supply, local and state law enforcement is asking: Where’s a patrol car when you need one?
For the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, the answer is Pennsylvania as the agency’s need for cars grows more urgent.
In the most recent budget, Sheriff Danny Rogers got a county allocation in July of $1.4 million to buy 35 new vehicles to replace an aging fleet.
But don’t try to place an order for 35 cars at once — they’re nowhere to be found.
Last week, the Sheriff’s Office spotted five Dodge Chargers at a dealership in Pennsylvania.
Soon after, Rogers appeared before the Guilford County Board of Commissioners to ask for emergency authorization to buy them without the formal bidding process.
“The bidding process is going to take us close to eight or nine months to be completed and about the time we get them we’re into the next budget year,” Rogers told commissioners.
He said mileage is piling up on the 383 vehicles that his deputies drive.
“You talk about the mileage on the vehicles — 150,000 miles, 180,000 miles — that’s a lot of mileage on a patrol vehicle,” Rogers said. “Not only is it a concern about making sure that the citizens are served and protected, but also the men and women who serve in Guilford County.”
The commissioners approved the emergency authorization to spend the money, but Rogers said he’ll be back every two weeks — or sooner — if that’s what it takes to snap up cars while most of the nation’s dealerships are facing empty lots.
Snarled supply-chain issues and snags in microchip production are behind the vehicle shortages.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, microchip manufacturers were lagging behind international demand. And anybody who has driven a modern car knows that every function from the speedometer to radio is controlled by some kind of microchip. Without them, manufacturers are idling production lines.
Manufacturers in Asia also pivoted to producing chips for electronic devices as more consumers worked from home.
Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office watches and waits for possible cars to purchase.
Shane Inman, the fleet operations manager, said that 177 of the agency’s 383 vehicles have more than 100,000 miles on them.
That doesn’t mean the cars are automatically used up, but the department needs to keep fresh Dodge Chargers in the rotation.
“We’re just trying to plan ahead,” Inman said. “We’re in the same situation that everybody else is in.”
Whether it’s a father looking for a minivan for the family or a sheriff trying to replenish his fleet, every potential car buyer is in a squeeze right now.
That puts sheriff’s offices and other public operations in the same tough situation, said Edmond W. “Eddie” Caldwell Jr., the executive vice president of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association.
“This is not a local problem. Not a state problem. Not a national problem. But an international problem,” Caldwell said in an email. “Agencies are driving their current vehicles for as long as they can, which inevitably increases repair costs and jeopardizes the safety of the officers.
“Some agencies have placed orders for vehicles in 2021 and still have not taken delivery.”
Now that consumer demand for cars is hot again, auto makers have no backlog of vehicles in the pipeline.
So, everybody waits.
“The ordering process for the 2022 law enforcement (Chevy) Tahoe opened for nine days,” Caldwell said. “The order window usually is open for several months.”
Rogers said that every time the Sheriff’s Office finds a new supply of vehicles, he will be back to ask the commissioners to release more money — quickly.
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.