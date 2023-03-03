GREENSBORO — Samet Corp. fired back Friday after Guilford County leaders voted to terminate its multi-million-dollar public safety contract, accusing the county of requiring it to hire black-owned businesses after the bids were opened.

"The County acted improperly by instructing, after the subcontractor-bid process was completed in compliance with all laws and County policies, that Samet identify and hire additional Black-owned subcontractors outside of the bid process," Samet said in a statement.

The company also said it has fired an employee "who demonstrated their frustration with the request and openly questioned the validity of the County’s directive. The tenor of the employee’s remarks were inconsistent with Samet’s values and commitments."

Samet spokeswoman Suzanne Turner said the company had outside counsel to investigate the matter before terminating the employee. "We did conduct an internal investigation about what was said, but because we weren't there, we're not 100% sure," Turner said.

Shaunne Thomes, the county's MWBE program director, has directed all questions to county spokeswoman Julie Smith.

Smith was reviewing a list of questions submitted by the News & Record on Friday and did not immediately respond.

Asked if the Greensboro-based Samet is considering legal action against the county, Turner said: "We are exploring our options, but everything is on the table."

After meeting with their attorney in a closed-door session for more than two hours Thursday night, Guilford County commissioners voted 8-0 to cancel Samet's contract to demolish the old jail downtown and build the Guilford County Law Enforcement Administration Building. Commissioner James Upchurch was not present for the vote.

In a statement late Thursday, the county said the contract was terminated "due to a change in the working relationship."

"We know we are on solid ground," Skip Alston, the Guilford County Commissioners' chairman, said about Samet's claims that the county acted improperly. "There are two sides to every story. We have chosen not to publicly discuss this on the advice of our attorney."

He pointed to the 8-0 vote as evidence of the county's good faith in its dealings with Samet. "If there were any undue pressure (by county employees,) I would guarantee that several members of the board would speak up," Alston said.

At Thursday night's meeting, the county also unanimously approved its first official Minority Women Business Enterprise (MWBE) policy and procedure manual. This came from a recommendation in a two-year disparity study recently completed by Griffin & Strong PC. The consultant determined the county was not offering women- and minority-owned businesses as much contract work as it could.

The law enforcement building project, which was estimated to cost nearly $24 million, is nearing the end of phase one of what is essentially a two-phase project. The county said it will conduct a competitive bid process for the remaining phases.

In its statement, Samet said the delay and rebidding of the contract will make the project more expensive to complete.

The project's cost is already double that of the $12 million price tag three years ago when the county approved it.

The old jail, which was built in 1975, is being mostly demolished to make room for a new law enforcement center. The basement and first floor will be renovated and a new second floor added to the 41,000-square-foot center. The facility will allow the sheriff’s office to combine its administration, information technology division, legal and fleet teams into one space. Tunnels between the jail and the courthouse already have been rerouted.

The Otto Zenke building, where the sheriff's administrative offices are currently housed, will be demolished and that site will be turned into a parking lot.

County officials have not said how long the project will be delayed. Johnny Sigers, Samet's director of diversity and inclusion, suggested it could take up to six months to rebid the project.

Samet defended its commitment to equity, inclusion, and diversity on its construction work for the county. And the contract with Guilford County did not include specific MWBE goals, though Sigers said it was reviewed by the county's former MWBE director, Cynthia Barnes.

In its statement, Samet said the project "achieved over "40% minority and women-owned business enterprise (MWBE) participation of the total trade cost, which exceeds the 10% state baseline for MWBE. Of that, 15.9% was Black-owned enterprise participation, which exceeded participation by any other minority group.

"Samet’s values and success regarding diversity and inclusion and MWBE participation have been widely recognized, including by County officials (elected and unelected) and business journals," the statement said.

The company said terminating the contract hurts dozens of subcontractors, including MWBE subcontracts, which totals $8.7 million of work on the project.

And because the project's trade-package bid is now public record, Samet said it makes it extremely difficult for the lowest-bidding subcontractors to rebid and win under a new general contractor or construction manager.

Turner, Sigers and attorney Justin Outling sat through the 5½-hour meeting Thursday, which ended shortly after 11 p.m. Outling, a partner with Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard and a former Greensboro City Council member, said he is representing Samet.

The motion to cancel the contract cited two clauses, one of which allows the county — with seven days' notice — to cancel without cause prior to the execution of the guaranteed maximum price agreement. Such an agreement would have set the highest amount the county would have paid for the project.

The other clause says as a termination fee, the county will pay Samet for work properly completed through the termination date.

County spokesman Eddi Cabrera Blanco said the jail project is the only contract Samet currently has with the county.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates at greensboro.com