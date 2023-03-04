GREENSBORO — Samet Corp. fired back Friday after Guilford County leaders voted to terminate its multimillion-dollar public safety contract, accusing the county of requiring it to hire Black-owned businesses after the bids were opened.

"The county acted improperly by instructing, after the subcontractor-bid process was completed in compliance with all laws and county policies, that Samet identify and hire additional Black-owned subcontractors outside of the bid process," Samet said in a statement.

The company also said it has fired an employee "who demonstrated their frustration with the request and openly questioned the validity of the county’s directive. The tenor of the employee’s remarks were inconsistent with Samet’s values and commitments."

Samet spokeswoman Suzanne Turner said the company had outside counsel investigate the matter before terminating the employee. Exactly what the employee said is unclear.

"We did conduct an internal investigation about what was said, but because we weren't there, we're not 100% sure," Turner said.

Shaunne Thomas, who oversees the county's Minority/Women Business Enterprise program, directed all questions to spokeswoman Julie Smith.

In an email, Smith said: "Guilford County’s termination of the contract with Samet Corporation was not based on the level of MWBE participation in Phase 1 or future phases of the project. Rather, the working relationship was disrupted by an incident that was wholly inconsistent with Guilford County’s commitment to its core values."

Asked if Greensboro-based Samet is considering legal action against the county, Turner said: "We are exploring our options, but everything is on the table."

After meeting with their attorney in a closed-door session for more than two hours Thursday night, Guilford County commissioners voted 8-0 to cancel Samet's contract to demolish the old jail downtown in order to build the Guilford County Law Enforcement Administration Building. Commissioner James Upchurch was not present for the vote.

In a statement late Thursday, the county said the contract was terminated "due to a change in the working relationship."

"Samet’s effort to try to justify the recent conduct on this project reinforces why the unanimous action taken last night by the Board of Commissioners was necessary," Smith said in Friday's email.

Melvin "Skip" Alston, who chairs the Board of Commissioners, disputes Samet's claims that the county acted improperly.

"We know we are on solid ground," he said. "There are two sides to every story. We have chosen not to publicly discuss this on the advice of our attorney."

He pointed to the 8-0 vote as evidence of the county's good faith in its dealings with Samet. "If there were any undue pressure (by county employees), I would guarantee that several members of the board would speak up," Alston said.

At Thursday night's meeting, the county also unanimously approved its first official Minority Women Business Enterprise (MWBE) policy and procedure manual. This came from a recommendation in a two-year disparity study by Griffin & Strong PC. The consultant determined the county was not offering women- and minority-owned businesses as much contract work as it could.

The new law enforcement building, which was estimated to cost nearly $24 million, is nearing the end of Phase One of the multi-part project. The county said it will conduct a competitive bid process for the remaining phases.

In its statement, Samet said the delay and rebidding of the contract will make the project more expensive to complete.

The project's cost is already double that of the $12 million price tag three years ago when the county approved it.

The old jail, which was built in 1975, is being mostly demolished to make room for a new law enforcement center. The basement and first floor will be renovated and a new second floor added to the 41,000-square-foot center. The facility will allow the sheriff’s office to combine its administration, information technology division, legal and fleet teams into one space. The new building also has holding cells and the tunnels to transport inmates between the jail and the courthouse have been rerouted.

The Otto Zenke building, where the sheriff's administrative offices are currently housed, will be demolished and that site will be turned into a parking lot.

County officials have not said how long the project will be delayed.

Samet defended its commitment to equity, inclusion and diversity on its construction work for the county. And the contract with Guilford County did not include specific minority hiring goals, although Johnny Sigers, Samet's director of diversity and inclusion, said it was reviewed by former MWBE director Cynthia Barnes.

In its statement, Samet said the project "achieved over "40% minority and women-owned business enterprise participation of the total trade cost, which exceeds the 10% state baseline for MWBE. Of that, 15.9% was Black-owned enterprise participation, which exceeded participation by any other minority group.

"Samet’s values and success regarding diversity and inclusion and MWBE participation have been widely recognized, including by county officials (elected and unelected) and business journals," the statement said.

The company said terminating the contract would hurt dozens of subcontractors, including MWBE subcontracts, which total $8.7 million of work on the project.

And because the project's bid is now public record, Samet said it makes it extremely difficult for the lowest-bidding subcontractors to rebid and win under a new construction manager.

Joe Wilson, who founded ASJ Wilson Construction in 2007, agrees. The Greensboro contractor said his company already furnished the concrete work involved in rerouting the inmate tunnel as part of Phase One.

Wilson, who is Black, said he was the successful low bid on three scopes of subcontract work for Phase Two and Three of the project. "That totaled our potential contract at a little over $1.5 million, which was huge for us," he said. "This was going to propel our company up to the next level."

That's because bid prequalification requires companies to list the three largest projects they've completed.

"We have never had a million-dollar contract before, which has limited us access to work," Wilson explained.

And because his bid is now public, Wilson said it's more difficult for him to win the contract again in a second round.

"Once your number's out there, all your competitors and everybody else knows exactly what to bid to beat you," said Wilson, adding that he had 10 local employees ready to work on those future phases.

The county board's motion Thursday to cancel the contract cited two clauses, one of which allows the county — with seven days' notice — to cancel without cause prior to the execution of the guaranteed maximum price agreement. Such an agreement would have set the highest amount the county would have paid for the project.

The other clause says as a termination fee, the county will pay Samet for work properly completed through the termination date.

Turner, Sigers and attorney Justin Outling sat through the five-hour board meeting Thursday, which ended shortly after 11 p.m. Outling, a partner with Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard and a former City Council member, said he is representing Samet.

The jail project is the only contract Samet currently has with the county, spokesman Eddi Cabrera Blanco said.

Wilson said he feels that the cancellation of the Samet contract "is just another hurdle that's pushing us back. We could have had that work completed and used that experience ... to potentially bid on the (Guilford County Schools) projects.

"It's tough to get contracts. They're not given to you. To finally be successful on one and then have that taken away ... it's very disappointing."